Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK), is set to confer an honorary doctorate on Tanzania’s President Samia Hassan at its eighth combined convocation ceremony, a decision that has drawn scrutiny amid documented allegations of a violent crackdown on protesters in her country.

The university announced that President Hassan would be a guest of honour at the ceremony scheduled for April 11, 2026, where she is expected to receive a Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa). The event coincides with the institution’s 25th anniversary.

The announcement, made by Terhemba Shija, a professor in the Faculty of Arts, Department of English of NSUK, described the visit in celebratory terms, referring to the Tanzanian leader as “the amazon” and inviting the public to join in marking the milestone.

But the planned honour comes against a backdrop of contested election results, reported killings, and mounting international concern over human rights violations in Tanzania.

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Disputed record

In October 2025, Tanzania held a presidential election that returned Ms Hassan to office with 98 per cent of the vote. However, the process was widely criticised after key opposition figures were barred from contesting, including Tundu Lissu, who remains in custody on treason charges.

A detailed investigation by CNN documented what it described as a violent response by security forces to post-election protests. The report, based on geolocated videos, forensic audio analysis, satellite imagery, and witnesses testimony, found that police and armed men shot at demonstrators, many of whom appeared unarmed.

Videos verified by CNN showed bodies piled inside morgues in Dar es Salaam and Mwanza, while satellite imagery indicated disturbed earth consistent with reports of mass graves at Kondo cemetery near the commercial capital.

A doctor who treated victims told CNN that many of the injured had gunshot wounds to the head, chest, and abdomen. “All had sustained gunshot wounds on different parts of the body,” the doctor said, describing days when bodies filled morgues and spilt outside.

Human Rights Watch reached similar conclusions. In a separate report, the organisation said Tanzanian authorities responded to protests “with lethal force and other abuses,” noting that police used live ammunition against demonstrators.

“The Tanzanian authorities’ violent and repressive response to election-related protests further undermines the credibility of the electoral process,” said Oryem Nyeko, a senior Africa researcher at Human Rights Watch.

The group added that security forces, including individuals in civilian clothing, were implicated in shootings across several regions. It also cited reports that bodies of victims were disposed of in undisclosed locations.

While the Tanzanian government has acknowledged that casualties occurred, it has not released official figures and has dismissed high death toll estimates as exaggerated.

President Hassan has defended the actions of security forces. In a national address, she said the protests were not peaceful demonstrations but part of a coordinated attempt to destabilise her government.

“These were not protests; it was violence with malicious intentions,” she said. “What happened was a manufactured event.”

She added that the government had a duty to protect the country, stating that “the force used is proportional to the event.”

University’s decision

Against this backdrop, NSUK’s decision to honour the Tanzanian leader has raised questions about due diligence and institutional judgement.

The National Universities Commission (NUC), Nigeria’s regulatory body for higher education, issued guidelines in February 2026 warning against the “indiscriminate conferment” of honorary degrees. The directive stressed the need to preserve academic integrity and maintain the credibility of the university system.

The NUC stated that honorary degrees are symbolic distinctions and must not be treated as equivalent to earned academic qualifications. It also warned that sanctions could be imposed on institutions that violate the guidelines.

In a letter sent to the university registrar, PREMIUM TIMES sought clarification on the criteria used to select President Hassan, whether the decision complied with NUC guidelines, and whether the university considered reports of human rights abuses in Tanzania.

The letter also asked whether awarding an honorary degree to a sitting political leader had undergone any formal risk assessment, particularly in light of concerns about public trust and institutional reputation.

The university did not respond as of the time this report was filed.

Public reaction

The announcement of the award to Mrs Hassan has triggered criticism from some Nigerians, particularly on social media, where users questioned the appropriateness of honouring a leader facing allegations of violence against civilians.

Ephraim Myom wrote, “Will she be honoured for killing Tanzanian people? If Nigeria was a working state, this terrible dictator would not be allowed to step her blood-stained feet on the soil.”

Another commenter, Uza Dooshima, criticised the characterisation of the president as an “amazon,” arguing that such language overlooked serious concerns about leadership and accountability. “If people like this can be celebrated, it means we have a long way to go,” the commenter said.

Jeff Amokaha linked the decision to broader governance concerns. “That’s why it’s hard for this country to go forward if we can honour heartless individuals like this one,” he wrote.

Samson Luga suggested the decision could provoke protest, describing the Tanzanian president as “a very bad example of what a leader should be.”

Others framed the issue in terms of values within academic institutions. Ceaser Ter said, “A leader with such history as she has should not be referred to as an Amazon. She is part of the trajectory of very terrible leaders Africa was not supposed to have.”

While these views do not represent official positions, they reflect a strand of public sentiment questioning the university’s choice.

Broader context

The controversy also intersects with wider debates about governance, accountability, and the role of foreign recognition in domestic legitimacy.

International reactions to the Tanzanian situation have included calls for independent investigations. The United Nations Human Rights Office said it had received information suggesting that hundreds of civilians may have been killed, though exact numbers remain unclear.

The United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee, citing media reports, described the events as “tragic acts” and called for an independent inquiry.

At the same time, Tanzania’s government has rejected external criticism. Officials have accused international media of bias and insisted that any investigations should be conducted domestically.

Government spokesperson Gerson Msigwa said reports of abuses were intended to “mislead and incite,” adding that authorities were willing to respond to questions but expected fairness.

Institutional stakes

For NSUK, the decision to proceed with the honorary award places it at a sensitive intersection between academia and politics.

Honorary degrees are traditionally used to recognise exceptional contributions to society, scholarship, or public service. However, the NUC’s recent warning suggests growing concern about how such honours are granted and perceived.

The Keffi Declaration of 2012, referenced in the NUC guidelines, emphasises the need for Nigerian universities to uphold standards that enhance their global reputation.

In this context, selecting a recipient associated with contested political events raises questions about the criteria applied and the potential implications for institutional credibility.

What next

With the convocation date approaching, the university faces a decision that extends beyond ceremonial recognition.

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Proceeding with the award could reinforce perceptions of endorsement at a time when the recipient’s record remains under scrutiny. Revisiting the decision, on the other hand, could signal responsiveness to public concern but may carry diplomatic and institutional consequences.

For regulators, the situation tests the enforceability of the NUC’s guidelines and the extent to which they can shape university conduct.

More broadly, the episode highlights the tension between academic autonomy and public accountability. Universities operate as centres of knowledge and debate, but their decisions, especially those involving public honours, are often read as statements of value.

As the anniversary celebrations draw near, the focus is likely to remain on whether the institution’s choice aligns with its stated commitment to excellence and integrity, and how that choice will be interpreted within and beyond Nigeria’s academic community.