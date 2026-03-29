The former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has resigned from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

​In a statement released via his verified Facebook page, Mr Kwankwaso described the decision as difficult but necessary to allow him join a political platform that offers a greater opportunity to realise his political ambitions.

“I wish to formally announce my resignation from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) with immediate effect.

“I seize this opportunity to express my profound gratitude for the honour and privilege of serving as the Party’s National Leader and its Presidential Candidate in the 2023 General Elections. As a committed and faithful member of the party, this was not an easy decision to make.

“However, considering the current trajectory of the nation’s political landscape, which calls for strategic realignment, I have found it necessary to identify with another political platform that offers the best opportunity to effectively change the nation”, Mr Kwankwaso said.

Mr Kwankwaso also appreciated the leadership of the NNPP for their support throughout his stay in the party.

“I extend my deepest appreciation to the National Chairman, Ajuji Ahmed and the entire National Working Committee for their steadfast support throughout my time.

“I also thank the Board of Trustees, the National Executive Committee, and all levels of leadership across the party — from the ward to the state level, as well as the legacy members of the party and all followers of the Kwankwasiyya Movement for their dedication and commitment to our shared mission.

“We shall continue to collaborate and work together towards charting a better and more prosperous future for our dear nation”, Mr Kwankwaso said.

Mr Kwankwaso’s resignation from the NNPP followed an announcement that he will formally join the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Monday.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place in Kano, at Mr Kwankwaso’s Miller Road residence. The former governor is expected to defect from the NNPP as politicians realign ahead of the 2027 general elections.