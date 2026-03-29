The Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Yahaya, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his 74th birthday, reaffirming the forum’s support for his administration and its reform agenda.

In a statement issued on behalf of his colleagues in the NSGF, Governor Inuwa Yahaya described President Tinubu’s leadership as bold, focused and crucial to Nigeria’s long-term political and economic stability.

He said the president had shown strong determination since assuming office by pursuing major reforms aimed at repositioning the nation’s economy and strengthening critical institutions.

According to the governor, although some of the policy decisions may be difficult in the short term, they are necessary to build a more stable, productive and prosperous country.

He noted that the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda has continued to inspire confidence among Nigerians by providing a clearer pathway for inclusive growth, national unity and sustainable development.

Governor Yahaya said the people of Gombe State, alongside other governors in the North, remain fully committed to supporting the president’s vision and ensuring the success of his policies across the country.

“The bold and courageous decisions taken by Mr President reflect a leadership driven by conviction and a genuine desire to secure a better future for the nation. These reforms, though challenging, are already laying the groundwork for lasting progress,” he said.

The NSGF chairman also stressed that governors in the region are united in backing the continuation of President Tinubu’s reform programme beyond the current administration.

He said the North deeply appreciates the President’s support for subnational governments and his inclusive style of governance, which he noted has helped strengthen cooperation between the federal and state governments.

“We in Gombe State, together with our colleagues in the Northern States Governors’ Forum, acknowledge and deeply appreciate your support to subnational governments and your inclusive approach to governance.

“We stand firmly with you and reiterate our full and unflinching support for your leadership and vision, not only for the present but for the continuity of your transformative agenda into a second term,” the governor stated.

Mr Yahaya prayed for good health, wisdom and strength for President Tinubu as he continues to lead the country through a period of economic reform and national rebuilding.

The message adds to a wave of tributes from political leaders and stakeholders across the country in honour of the president’s 74th birthday.