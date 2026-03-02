The recovery of government vehicles from officials who recently resigned after Governor Abba Yusuf defected from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) has sparked controversy in the state.

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) recovered five vehicles, following the alleged refusal of the former officials to return them as directed by the state government.

While many applauded the development, others described it as a persecution of the politicians for refusing to accompany the governor on his political adventure.

The affected officials, who remain in the NNPP, include Ibrahim Umar, a retired air vice marshal who served as the Commissioner for Internal Security, and Mustapha Kwankwaso, a former Commissioner for Youth, Sport, and Culture.

Others are Yusuf Kofar-Mata, former commissioner for science and technology; Adamu Kibiya, former commissioner for humanitarian affairs; and Nasiru Garo, former commissioner for special duties.

The head of the state anti-corruption agency, Sa’idu Yahaya, told reporters that the former officials ignored repeated formal directives from the Office of the Secretary to the Kano State Government (SSG).

The commission recovered five vehicles but found that only two were the model purchased for the officials.

“Government assets are not personal property,” Mr Yahaya stated. “Investigation revealed that some official vehicles had been sold and replaced with others. We will launch a full inquiry to determine if the originals were sold to procure these replacements or through other means.”

Mr Yahaya said the commission acted within its statutory mandate to safeguard public resources and secured a court order before executing the recovery, dismissing allegations of a political witch-hunt.

The incident comes amid hostility between the supporters of former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso and those of Mr Yusuf after the governor’s defection.

The commissioners involved had declined to follow the governor to the APC, opting instead to give up their appointments to remain with Mr Kwankwaso.

What the affected former officials said

However, following the directive to return government property in their possession, the officials argued that the 2023 Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission Act (as amended) allows them to keep the vehicles.

“Suffice to say that such privileges were extended to former members of the State executive council in similar circumstances”, the former commissioners claimed in a joint response to the directive

What state laws say

The Kano State Civil Service Rules 2004 and the Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission specify conditions under which an exiting official is permitted to keep a government vehicle.

Rule 20206 of the State Civil Service Rules lists the officials eligible for official vehicles as the Chief Judge of the State, High Court Judges, the Grand Khadi and Khadis of the Sharia Court of Appeal, Commissioners, Special Advisers, and Permanent Secretaries. Also eligible are full-time Chairmen and members of Commissions and Boards, as well as university vice-chancellors.

Rule 20209 stipulates that an eligible public office holder may retain their official vehicle upon retirement, subject to specific conditions.

It states that: “An eligible officer may be permitted to retire with his or her car free of charge or on payment of the car’s depreciated value, depending on the circumstances of his or her leaving office and the age of the car”.