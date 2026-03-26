Ultimately, the quest for a level-playing field is about safeguarding the future of the party. The APC’s success in Ogun State will depend not only on its policies and campaign strategies but also on its ability to manage internal competition with integrity. By embracing fairness and inclusivity, the party can position itself as a model of democratic practice and secure a stronger, more united front heading into the 2027 elections.

As the political landscape in Ogun State gradually aligns toward the 2027 general elections, the need for internal cohesion, fairness, and transparency within the All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot be overstated.

Political parties thrive not merely on electoral victories but on the strength of their internal democratic processes.

For the APC in Ogun State, ensuring a level-playing field for all aspirants is not just an ethical obligation — it is a strategic necessity.

A level-playing field fosters inclusivity and strengthens party unity. Ogun APC is home to diverse interests, influential leaders, and a wide base of grassroots supporters. When the processes leading to candidate emergence are perceived as fair and credible, it builds trust among party members and reduces the likelihood of post-primary conflicts. The chances of the flag bearers of the party in winning elections are also assured. Conversely, any perception of imposition or favouritism risks alienating key stakeholders, leading to defections, factionalisations, or voter apathy during the general elections. Such uncontrollable fallouts are also capable of weakening the chances of the party in the overall elections.

Moreover, fairness in the selection process enhances the legitimacy of candidates. Aspirants who emerge through transparent primaries are better positioned to command respect, not only within the party but also among the electorate.

They carry the collective mandate of party members, rather than the selective mandates of a few, which often translates into stronger campaign structures and broader voter appeal. In a politically competitive state like Ogun, this legitimacy can make the difference between victory and defeat.

Another critical imperative is the need to encourage political participation. When party members believe they have a genuine opportunity to contest and contribute, it inspires a new generation of leaders to step forward. This injection of fresh ideas and energy is vital for the long-term sustainability of the APC. A closed, cult-like and manipulated system, on the other hand, discourages participation and perpetuates political stagnation.

The leadership of the party, both at the state and national levels, bears the responsibility of institutionalising fairness. Clear guidelines, adherence to constitutional provisions, and the independence of electoral committees are essential components of credible primaries. Additionally, mechanisms for conflict resolution must be strengthened to address grievances promptly and transparently.

There is no doubting the fact that the tempo of political involvement is at a feverish pitch at the moment. And those who believe that they have, over the years, contributed to the growth of the party in Ogun hold on to one thing: They want to have a strong say in critical affairs of their party, such as the emergence of their governorship candidate and candidates for other elective positions in the next dispensation.

It is also important to recognise that the electorate is increasingly discerning. Voters are paying closer attention to how parties conduct their internal affairs. A party that demonstrates fairness, accountability, and respect for democratic principles is more likely to earn public trust. Our dear party cannot afford to do less.

Fortunately, the state’s APC is not without qualified and eminents whose names are already on the lips of many even if some of them are yet to make official and formal declarations.

Today, names such as Ambassador Sharafa Ishola, Gboyega Nasir Isiaka (GNI), Senator Solomon Olamilekan, Honourable Akinlade Abiodun Isiaq, Senator Iyabo Obasanjo, Mr Tunde Lemo are already known to be in the air. Isn’t Ogun blessed?

However, this blessing must not be allowed to become a curse with the handling of how the candidate of the party emerges.

For Ogun APC, projecting such an image could significantly enhance its electoral prospects in 2027.

If the mandate of the people is a sine qua non in democracy, then those who have connections with the real people, who have over the years engaged them, understood their aspirations and desires and have associated with them well enough to be part of their yearnings, should be allowed to test their strength among the people.

Governments that emerge from such processes have credibility, enjoy immediate supports of the people and are on the path to delivering goog governance.

Ultimately, the quest for a level-playing field is about safeguarding the future of the party. The APC’s success in Ogun State will depend not only on its policies and campaign strategies but also on its ability to manage internal competition with integrity. By embracing fairness and inclusivity, the party can position itself as a model of democratic practice and secure a stronger, more united front heading into the 2027 elections.

In conclusion, the imperatives of a level-playing field within Ogun APC go beyond internal party politics — they are central to electoral success, democratic credibility, and sustainable political growth.

As 2027 approaches, the choices made today will shape not only the party’s fortunes but also the broader political trajectory of Ogun State.

Muyiwa Adeyemi, a journalist and former politics editor of The Guardian, is from Ogun State.