Muslims in Nigeria will continue the Ramadan fast on Thursday after the crescent moon marking the beginning of Shawwal 1447 was not sighted on Wednesday evening. This confirms that the Islamic festival, Eid-el-Fitr, will be observed on Friday, 20 March.

This was confirmed by Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and head of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) on Wednesday night.

Sambo Wali Junaidu, the chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, in a statement, explained that there were no moon sightings to herald the start of the month of Shawwal.

“The Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs in conjunction with the National Moon Sighting Committee did not receive any report from various Moon Sighting Committees across the Country confirming the sighting of the New Moon of Shawwal,” he stated.

Mr Junaidu added that the Sultan of Sokoto has accepted the report and accordingly “declared Friday, 20th March, 2026 as the first day of Shawwal 1447AH. (Day of Eid-El-Fitr).”

“His Eminence, the Sultan felicitates with the Nigerian Muslim Ummah and wishes them Allah’s guidance and blessings,” Mr Junaidu said in the statement. “The Sultan while urging the Muslim Ummah to continue to pray for peace, progress and development of the Country. He also wishes all Muslims a happy Eid-El-Fitr. May Allah (SWT) accept our religious deeds.”

However, the Nigerian government had already declared the 19th and 20th of March as public holidays to mark the Islamic festival.

Earlier on Wednesday, Saudi Arabian authorities also announced that the new moon was not sighted anywhere in the country, meaning the month of Ramadan will continue on Thursday to complete 30 days.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Sultan of Sokoto had directed Muslims across Nigeria to begin the search for the new moon from Wednesday.

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Mr Abubakar gave the directive in a statement issued on Tuesday in Sokoto and signed by the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sambo Junaidu.

The statement provided the following telephone numbers: 0803 715 7100, 0806 630 3077, 0803 596 5322, 0803 594 5903, and 0706 714 6900—through which credible sightings could be reported directly to the Sultan’s office.

Eid-el-Fitr signifies the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting, prayers, and reflection observed by Muslims worldwide. Worshippers are expected to gather in mosques and open prayer grounds on Friday for special prayers, marking the beginning of the new Islamic month of Shawwal.