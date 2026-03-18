Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has reiterated its commitment towards building tangible economic bridges and strengthening diaspora-driven investment into Nigeria.

UBA’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, stated this on Monday, while hosting key representatives from the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) led by its chairman/CEO, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, at the bank’s UK office.

The strategic visit comes on the heels of UBA’s recently launched Diaspora Banking platform, which is designed to provide a seamless, integrated platform for Africans in the diaspora to bank, invest, and manage their financial obligations back home, thus connecting global Africans with investment and wealth opportunities.

The bank launched the platform, with leading ecosystem partners representing a major step in redefining diaspora banking beyond remittances toward structured wealth creation and long-term investment.

During the strategic meeting with the NIDCOM officials at the UBA UK office on Monday, Mr Alawuba underscored the diaspora’s critical role as a powerful economic force and a generation of builders shaping new narratives for the continent.

While emphasising UBA’s role as a trusted partner for Nigerians at home and abroad, he said, “With UBA, you have a financial partner that is with you, that understands what you are going through, and that can support you to make sure you realise your aspirations, both here and in the country.”

Mr Alawuba further encouraged the diaspora to leverage the opportunities within Africa’s economic landscape, stating: “You are not limited here; you have opportunities on the continent, and we want you to make good use of them. That is where banking, and we at UBA, become the connecting point that you need to access the opportunities back home. Whether you like it or not, the returns are high in Africa, and we are here to help you navigate that space.”

He also took time to reiterate the Bank’s readiness to leverage its global network and innovative financial solutions to support diaspora engagement.

The Chairman/CEO, NiDCOM, Mrs Dabiri-Erewa, who commended UBA for being a trusted financial partner over the years, especially with the recent launch of its diaspora platform, praised the resilience and success of Nigerians abroad while calling for a stronger focus on constructive narratives.

She said, “Many of you here are the real game-changers. “For years, it has been wonderful engaging Nigerians all over the world. When I started, it felt like we only heard the bad stories, not the good ones. What we have tried to do internationally is to tell and celebrate the good stories. We have Nigerians doing well all over the world, and they are in this room. We must continue to celebrate you.”

While remarking that the meeting demonstrates a significant step in aligning public and private sector efforts to deepen diaspora inclusion and accelerate Nigeria’s development agenda, she pledged closer collaboration in driving policies and initiatives that encourage Nigerians abroad to actively participate in the country’s economic growth.

The discussions further highlighted UBA’s unique position to facilitate cross-border payments, unlock high-yield investment opportunities, and connect diaspora enterprises to markets across the continent.

With a robust global footprint and an unrivalled African presence, UBA continues to serve as the critical link for those looking to engage with the continent’s growing economy.

United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees group-wide and serving over 45 million customers globally. Operating in twenty African countries, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting-edge technology.