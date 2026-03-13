The United States has confirmed the death of all six crew members in an aircraft that crashed in Iraq.

“All six crew members aboard a US KC-135 refuelling aircraft that went down in western Iraq are now confirmed deceased. The aircraft was lost while flying over friendly airspace on March 12 during Operation Epic Fury,” the US Central Command wrote on X.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the crash of the aircraft, which is used to refuel fighter planes mid-air, as the US continues its war on Iran.

While the US insists the aircraft was not brought down, an Iran-linked Iraqi militant group has claimed responsibility for shooting down the plane on Thursday.

In its Friday post on X, the US insisted the plane was not shot down.

“The circumstances of the incident are under investigation. However, the aircraft was not lost to hostile or friendly fire.

“The identities of the service members are being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified.”

This incident increases the death toll of US soldiers in the war to at least 13. The majority were killed by an Iranian strike in Kuwait. PREMIUM TIMES reported that the bodies of the soldiers were flown to the US shortly after.

Mr Trump, as the commander-in-chief of the US military, presided over the arrival ceremony of the slain soldiers and described their deaths as a “very sad day” for the Americans.

A week ago, three US fighter jets were downed in Kuwait.

The US blamed the 2nd of March crash of the fighter jets on friendly fire from Kuwaiti air defence.

It said, “During active combat, US Air Force fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defences. All six aircrew ejected safely, have been safely recovered, and are in stable condition. Kuwait has acknowledged this incident, and we are grateful for the efforts of the Kuwaiti defence forces and their support in this ongoing operation.”

Meanwhile, US facilities in the Gulf states continue to be targeted.

Waves of Iranian drones and missiles continue to target Gulf countries.

In Oman, two people were killed by debris after the downing of a drone in the Sohar province on Thursday.

Another two were killed in Kuwait.

The Saudi Defence Ministry also said its air defence shot down dozens of drones in different regions of the country.

In Bahrain and Oman, fuel tanks were hit. Global oil prices have fluctuated wildly this week, and Brent oil is now trading above $100 a barrel, up from below $80.

The war, which began with joint Israeli-US strikes on Iran at the end of February, has led to the death of more than a thousand people and disrupted the lives of millions of others. The majority of the victims have been Iranians.