Operatives of the Ekeki Division of the Police Command in Bayelsa State have arrested a pastor and his wife over the alleged sexual abuse of a 13-year-old girl in Yenagoa.

The Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa, Iyamah Edebor, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

He said the case had been transferred to the Gender Unit at the police headquarters for proper investigation and possible prosecution.

NAN gathered that the arrest, effected during Sunday service, caused confusion as the pastor reportedly fled through a rear door.

He was said to have later presented himself at the police station after his wife was arrested.

Witnesses alleged that the offences occurred within the church premises and at the pastor’s residence.

The victim is said to be the daughter of the wife’s cousin.

The girl alleged that the incidents occurred while she was sent on errands to deliver local bread, known as “madiga”, to the pastor’s wife.

“My mum asked me to deliver ‘madiga’ to the pastor’s wife, but she was not around.

“The pastor asked me to come inside and locked the church door. I screamed, but he did not stop.

“It happened five times whenever my mum sent me to their house. I was afraid to tell her.

“I only spoke up when I missed my monthly period and could no longer hide it,” she said.

Sources said the victim’s mother confronted the couple but was persuaded by her sister not to “destroy God’s house”.

The mother was reportedly given N120,000 to procure an abortion after a medical scan confirmed pregnancy.

NAN gathered that tensions rose during a church service when the couple publicly thanked God for overcoming perceived enemies.

The victim’s mother, a parishioner, reportedly took offence at the remarks and reported the matter to the Ekeki Police Division.

She also lodged a complaint with the National Association of Women Against Gender Based Violence, led by Dise Goddy-Harry.

At the Ekeki Police Division on Monday, some church members were seen discussing the development in hushed tones.