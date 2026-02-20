Nigeria’s slim hopes of playing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup appear to be all but over after a fresh announcement by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) suggested the country may have moved on from any expectation of a late qualification twist.

Although FIFA has not yet announced a final decision on Nigeria’s petition against DR Congo over alleged ineligible players, the NFF’s latest plans for the Super Eagles point to a clear shift in focus.

On Friday, the federation’s Director of Communication, Ademola Olajire, confirmed that the three-time African champions will take part in a Four-Nation Invitational Tournament in Amman, Jordan, during next month’s FIFA international window — the same period set aside for the final World Cup playoffs.

The statement reads, “Three-time African champions Nigeria will feature in a Four-Nation Invitational Tournament in Amman, capital of Jordan, during next month’s FIFA Men’s International Window.

“The mini-tournament will kick off with a clash between the Super Eagles and the senior men national team of Iran, at the 17,000-capacity Amman International Stadium, on Friday, 27th March 2026.

“The same day, the senior men national teams of Jordan and Costa Rica will be at each other’s jugular at the 62,000-capacity King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, also in Amman.

“On Tuesday, 31st March, hosts Jordan will take on 2025 AFCON bronze-medallists Nigeria at the Amman International Stadium, while Costa Rica will confront Iran at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

“Organisers will announce the time-schedule for the four matches in a few days.”

The timing of the friendlies has raised eyebrows. The March window is when the final World Cup playoff matches are scheduled. Nigeria’s commitment to a friendly tournament — without any mention of possible playoff participation — strongly suggests the federation is preparing for life outside the 2026 World Cup.

The pending case

Nigeria had filed a petition to FIFA after losing to DR Congo on penalties in the African playoffs last November. The NFF questioned the eligibility of some Congolese players, arguing that DR Congo’s domestic law does not recognise dual citizenship for adults.

The federation claimed that some players may have kept European passports while representing DR Congo and suggested that FIFA may have been misled during the clearance process.

NFF General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi said at the time, “As far as FIFA is concerned, once you have the passport of your country, you are eligible. But our concern is that FIFA may have been deceived into clearing them.”

Despite the petition, FIFA has not announced any ruling. The NFF recently dismissed reports circulating online that a decision had already been made on 16 February.

“There is no decision from FIFA at this time. Any claims that a ruling has been made are false. FIFA has not communicated any verdict to the NFF or the Congolese federation,” Mr Olajire said.

On Thursday, Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, also confirmed that the matter is still before FIFA’s independent bodies.

“So the relevant bodies of FIFA are dealing with it, and we are hoping, any moment, we will hear their decisions. Mr Dikko told State House reporters after visiting President Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa

“But we are confident we have a good case. But I keep saying, we have put the World Cup behind us already. Whatever happens, it is what it is. But we are not looking at that, we are looking at how do you build for the next competitions, the next AFCON, the next WAFCON is next month.

“World Cup is a closed chapter, but yes, we have a pending legal issue to deal with.

“Even FIFA, it’s not the FIFA deciding, there are independent bodies in FIFA who are independent of FIFA; disciplinary committee, ethics committee, are independent bodies of FIFA, they make their decision based on what they see on the rules and they won’t tell you, we are doing it tomorrow or next tomorrow, when they finish, they will tell the world.”

Moving forward

For now, Nigeria’s focus appears to have shifted to rebuilding and preparing for future competitions, especially the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles have now missed back-to-back World Cups — 2022 and 2026 — a reality that is difficult for fans to accept. While the legal process is still ongoing, the latest announcement suggests that, in practical terms, Nigeria is preparing for the next chapter rather than waiting for a miracle.