Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Peterside Idah has urged Nigeria’s first-choice shot stopper, Stanley Nwabali, to consider a temporary return to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) by joining Rivers United amid uncertainty over his club future.

Nwabali is currently without a club after ending his stay with South African side Chippa United earlier this month. The 29-year-old goalkeeper formally requested to leave the Eastern Cape–based club, a request that was granted.

In confirming his departure, Chippa United said: “Chippa United Football Club confirms that Stanley Nwabali has formally submitted a request to depart club. After careful consideration, the club has agreed to grant his release.”

The club added: “We would like to sincerely thank Stanley Nwabali for the years of service, commitment, and professionalism he has shown during his time at Chippa United Football Club. His contribution to the club will always be appreciated.”

With the goalkeeper now a free agent, speculation has intensified over his next destination. Reports have linked him with clubs in South Africa, Morocco, Saudi Arabia and England, but the player has insisted he is in no rush to make a decision.

Speaking recently on the Sports Nights Amplified with Andile Ncube podcast, Nwabali said: “I can play anywhere I want to play; there is no restriction. I am open to any club, local or international.”

He also downplayed the transfer rumours, stating: “There are no calls yet. The only calls are from my family and friends and people who are shocked at the news.”

It was against this backdrop that Idah made a public appeal on Facebook, calling on Nwabali to temporarily pitch his tent with Rivers United.

“Nwabali come to rivers united and help our team until you have another team. we need help,” Idah wrote.

Rivers United, popularly known as the Pride of Rivers, are currently tied on 41 points with table toppers Ikorodu City despite having played four games fewer in the NPFL title race. However, their continental campaign has been far less convincing.

The Port Harcourt club have managed just one point from five group matches in the CAF competition and were recently humbled by Egyptian giants Pyramids, losing 7–1 on aggregate to the reigning African champions.

READ ALSO: Nwabali quits South African club Chippa United

A short-term move to the NPFL would not be without precedent. In recent years, the league has witnessed several high-profile returns by Super Eagles players after major tournaments. Brown Ideye featured for Enyimba, while Ahmed Musa and Shehu Abdullahi rejoined Kano Pillars at different periods. Juwon Oshaniwa signed for Akwa United, and Solomon Kwambe also pitched his tent with Lobi Stars. These signings, coming after the players have seen it all at the AFCON and FIFA World Cup were widely celebrated and seen as a boost to the domestic game.

The NPFL leadership has consistently welcomed such moves, noting that the return of established internationals enhances the league’s credibility, attracts fan interest, and raises its overall profile.

For Nwabali, who rose to prominence during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire and retained the number one shirt at the 2025 AFCON in Morocco where Nigeria finished third, regular football remains key. His performances on the continental stage, especially in high-pressure matches, have made him one of the most recognisable Nigerian goalkeepers of his generation.