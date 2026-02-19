Popular search engine, Google, has made a slight change to how readers consume news articles. It has introduced a feature that lets readers select which news platforms appear in their search results, regardless of the algorithm.

PREMIUM TIMES would love to guide our loyal readers on how to take advantage of this feature and include this paper in your reading list. This would help you stay up to date on our most significant investigations, special reports, political and social stories, and opinion articles.

Two Ways to Add Premium Times as Your Go-To Newspaper

Simply click the link and tick PREMIUM TIMES. The link would appear as shown in the screenshot below.

2. You can simply search for any topic of your choice that is in the news and click on the icon to the right of Top Stories. See screenshot below.

It is possible to select multiple sources as needed. This means most of the content you will see will be limited to the sources you have chosen.