Head Coach Justine Madugu has listed captain Rasheedat Ajibade, goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, and forwards Esther Okoronkwo and Chinwendu Ihezuo in a 25-player Super Falcons’ roster for the upcoming friendly matches against the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in Yaounde.

Canada-based midfielder Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene makes a return to the squad after a couple of years, and forward Gift Monday, now based in the United States of America, also returns after missing out on last year’s Women’s AFCON triumph in Morocco.

England-based goalkeeper Comfort Erhabor has been called for the first time, as Mexico-based defender Chidinma Okeke also makes a return to the 10-time African champions.

Midfielder Precious Christopher, based in Tanzania, joins up with the group for the first time, while defenders Osinachi Ohale, Michelle Alozie, Oluwatosin Demehin and Ashley Plumptre, midfielders Halimatu Ayinde, Christy Ucheibe, Deborah Abiodun and Jennifer Echegini, and forwards Rinsola Babajide and Folashade Ijamilusi retain their spots.

The first match against the Lionesses will be held on Saturday, 28 February, with the second coming up on Tuesday, 3 March.

The final tournament of the 13th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations has been confirmed for the Kingdom of Morocco for the period 17th March – 3rd April, with all four semi-finalists qualifying directly to next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Brazil.

Full list

SUPER FALCONS FOR FRIENDLY MATCHES VS CAMEROON:

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Brighton Hove & Albion, England); Comfort Erhabor (Portsmouth Ladies, England); Fatima Oloko (Abia Angels); Anderline Mgbechi (Rivers Angels)

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Pachucha Club de Futbol, Mexico); Shukurat Oladipo (AS Roma, Italy); Michelle Alozie (Olivia Wynn, USA); Ashleigh Plumptre (Ittihad Ladies FC, Saudi Arabia); Glory Ogbonna (FC Kiryat Gat, Israel); Oluwatosin Demehin (Galatasaray Sportive, Turkey); Sikiratu Isah (Bnot Netanya, Israel); Chidinma Okeke (Club America, Mexico)

Midfielders: Halimatu Ayinde (Christian Lundstrom, Sweden); Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene (Ottawa Rapids, Canada); Deborah Abiodun (Washington Spirit, USA); Jennifer Echegini (Paris Saint Germain, France); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Precious Christopher (Yanga Princess, Tanzania)

Forwards: Rasheedat Ajibade (Paris Saint Germain, France); Chinwendu Ihezuo (Pachucha Club de Futbol, Mexico); Gift Monday (Washington Spirit, USA); Joy Omewa (Nottingham Forest, England); Esther Okoronkwo (AFC Toronto, Canada); Folashade Ijamilusi (Liaoning Shenyang Shenbei Hefeng, China); Omorinsola Babajide (AS Roma, Italy)