A coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs) has criticised the Nigerian Senate over its recent vote on proposed amendments to the Electoral Act, describing the decision as a major setback for electoral integrity and democratic accountability.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the group said the Senate’s rejection of key reform provisions would weaken transparency, undermine voter confidence, and increase the risk of manipulation in future elections.

The statement was signed by Centre for Media and Society (CEMESO), Kukah Center, International Press Centre (IPC), Elect Her, Nigerian Women Trust Fund, TAF Africa and Yiaga Africa.

“As key stakeholders in the electoral process, we urge citizens to demand accountable representation from their legislators in the National Assembly by pressuring them to prioritise public interest and the integrity of the elections by passing the provisions on real-time electronic transmission of election results and resisting any attempt to weaken established timelines that are crucial for conducting credible elections,” the statement said.

“As public trust in elections remains fragile, Nigeria cannot afford legal provisions that narrow transparency or weaken oversight.”

Provisions of ammended law

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Senate voted against proposals that would have allowed for real-time electronic transmission of election results and permitted voters to download missing or unissued Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs).

The lawmakers also approved significant reductions to statutory electoral timelines, including cutting the notice period for elections from 360 to 180 days and shortening deadlines for political parties and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to submit and publish candidates’ lists.

The lawmakers rejected a proposal to allow alternative forms of identification for voting other than the Permanent Voter Card (PVC).

They also rejected a proposed 10-year jail term for the buying and selling of PVCs. Instead, they retained the two-year imprisonment term and increased the fine from N2 million to N5 million.

Regarding proof of non-compliance, the Senate deleted Clause 142, which would have allowed parties to prove non-compliance solely through original or certified documents without oral evidence.

The lawmakers retained the existing procedure of ballot paper inspection which gives political parties two days to submit written approval or disapproval of their representations on sample ballot papers.

It also reduced the deadline for political parties to submit their list of candidates from 120 days to 90 days before the election.

CSOs reject key provisions

“These decisions represent a retreat from the principles of transparency, certainty, and voter rights that underpinned the Electoral Act 2022,” the CSOs said.

According to the civil society groups, the compressed timelines would constrain institutional preparedness, reduce public scrutiny, and create opportunities for abuse within the electoral process.

While it welcomed the Senate’s decision to increase the fine for the buying and selling of PVCs to N5 million, the organisations said the rejection of a proposed 10-year ban for offenders significantly weakened accountability.

They argued that stronger sanctions, including electoral disqualification, are necessary to curb vote-buying and corruption.

The groups also expressed concern that the Senate’s position contrasts sharply with that of the House of Representatives, which had earlier adopted more progressive provisions, including compulsory electronic transmission of results.

They said the divergence raises questions about the Senate’s commitment to credible elections.

They noted that at least 11 senators had publicly dissociated themselves from the vote, and urged others to follow suit by placing national interest above partisan considerations.

The CSOs called on the Conference Committee of the National Assembly to reverse the Senate’s position by adopting the House of Representatives’ provisions on electronic transmission of results and retaining existing electoral timelines.