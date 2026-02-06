The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged security agencies to up its ante in planning, deployment, intelligence gathering and inter-agency coordination for the FCT Area Council elections and by-elections in Rivers and Kano states scheduled for 21 February.

INEC Chairman, Joash Amupitan, made the call in his remarks during the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) meeting at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja on Friday.

Mr Amupitan said that early planning and intelligence gathering were important to ensure that every electoral activity was conducted in a safe, peaceful and credible environment.

“As campaigns draw to a close on Thursday 19 February, we look to the security agencies to ensure strict enforcement of the law, prevent the use of thugs, curb vote buying and guarantee the safety of voters and election personnel on election day.

“However, no amount of administrative readiness can substitute for effective security coordination.

“I urge all agencies to maintain constant communication, rapid response mechanisms and professionalism at all times, particularly at flash points,” he said.

Mr Amupitan noted that the professionalism and dedication of security agencies did not only earn peaceful environment for the recent Anambra off-cycle governorship election, a winner was also declared on the first ballot, in spite of past experiences in the state.

He urged security agencies to maintain the same professionalism and adequate security in the forthcoming elections to prevent avoidable challenges and ensuring peaceful exercise.

“Conducting multiple elections simultaneously across different states further reinforces the need for heightened vigilance, adequate manpower deployment and seamless inter-agency cooperation,” he said.

The INEC chairman also called for early and sustained security engagement for the upcoming Ekiti and Osun states governorship elections and the 2027 general elections, saying elections could not be credible if citizens felt unsafe to participate.

He said that INEC would soon embark on a nationwide voter revalidation exercise to further sanitise the national register ahead of 2027.

“This exercise, alongside the ongoing continuous voter registration, will require security support to protect facilities, personnel and citizens, especially in areas prone to disruption.

“Elections succeed when institutions work in harmony. INEC will continue to rely on your professionalism, neutrality and commitment to duty.

“The credibility of our elections, and indeed our democracy, depends largely on your ability to secure the electoral process from start to finish.

“Let us remain vigilant, proactive and united in purpose, as we navigate this demanding electoral year,” Mr Amupitan said.

(NAN)