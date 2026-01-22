President Donald Trump has changed his stance on acquiring Greenland as a US territory, saying he reached a “framework” deal with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

He also announced, in a post on Truth Social, that he would no longer impose tariffs on European countries that had opposed his demand.

Mr Trump said talks are ongoing with Mr Rutte to bolster security in the Arctic and reduce vulnerability to rival powers.

“NATO, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region. This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America and all NATO Nations. Based on this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs scheduled to go into effect on February 1st.

“Additional discussions are being held concerning The Golden Dome as it pertains to Greenland. Further information will be made available as discussions progress. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and various others, as needed, will be responsible for the negotiations. They will report directly to me,” he wrote.

This announcement comes weeks after escalating threats toward Europe and insinuating a potential use of force against a NATO ally.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Trump had remained unwilling to give up his demand for Greenland.

When he addressed world leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, he slammed Denmark for refusing to cede Greenland, describing the Nordic country as ungrateful.

Mr Trump also complained relentlessly about the US being taken advantage of by Europe. He said he wondered why his attempt to take control of Greenland was being met with resistance.

EU suspends trade deal

Hours before Mr Trump’s announcement, the European Parliament suspended the EU-US trade deal struck in July 2025, and agreements with the United States over the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump during the campaign to acquire Greenland.

Reuters reported that the EU parliament had been discussing plans to cut or remove many import duties on US goods much earlier.

These plans are a central part of an agreement reached in Turnberry, Scotland. They also include extending zero duties on US lobsters, a deal first made with President Trump in 2020.

Although some members of parliament found the trade deal lopsided because the EU would cut most import taxes, while the US would keep a broad 15 per cent rate.

However, they had earlier seemed willing to accept it until last Saturday when Mr Trump imposed a 10 per cent tariff on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland.

He had said the tariff will be raised to 25 per cent in June and will remain in place until a deal ceding Greenland to the US is finalised.

According to the chair of the legislative trade committee, Bernd Lange, Mr Trump’s threats against Denmark and Greenland forced lawmakers to act.

“By threatening the territorial integrity and sovereignty of an EU member state and by using tariffs as a coercive instrument, the US is undermining the stability and predictability of EU – US trade relations,” he told the Washington Post.

Danish officials also told the Washington Post that Denmark and Greenland floated the idea of a NATO mission for the territory during a meeting with Mr Rutte on Monday.

They had hoped it would help defuse the dispute.

Denmark has also indicated a willingness to respond to Mr Trump’s concerns by increasing the US military footprint in Greenland.