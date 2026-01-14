The Nigerian government has hired an American lobbying firm for $750,000 per month over six months to defend its international reputation in Washington, spending a total of $4.5 million.

The federal government’s contract with DCI Group AZ, LLC runs for six months and is valued at $4.5 million.

Under the agreement, DCI Group is mandated to brief the United States government on Nigeria’s efforts to protect both Christians and Muslims, while also sustaining American support for Nigeria’s campaign against terrorist groups operating in West Africa.

As Nigeria engages lobbyists in Washington, Biafran separatists and other interest groups are simultaneously working to persuade the US government that Christians face systematic persecution in the country.

Nigeria is spending significantly more than the Biafran separatists, who are investing about $66,000 in their own American lobbying campaign.

The separatists’ lobbyist is advocating sanctions against Nigeria and seeking US recognition of Biafran independence.

Their mandate includes briefing US government officials and private-sector stakeholders on what they describe as challenges facing the people of Biafra, while arguing that the region should be recognised as an independent state.

This lobbying battle intensified after US President Donald Trump designated Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern and, in November 2025, threatened to deploy American troops to Nigeria “guns-a-blazing” to halt what he described as the “persecution of Christians.”

Mr Trump’s threat prompted swift action by President Bola Tinubu’s government. In November, Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, held discussions in Washington with officials from the US Department of Defence and some other members of the Trump administration.

On 20 November, Mr Ribadu and the Nigerian delegation met US Defence Secretary Peter Hegseth and General Dan Caine, a top US military officer.

Officials from both countries described the meeting as productive. Following Mr Ribadu’s visit, Nigeria and the United States established a joint team to share intelligence and fast-track weapons deliveries.

On Christmas Day, US cruise missiles struck suspected terrorist targets in parts of Sokoto and Zamfara states.

Mr Trump told the New York Times on 8 January that additional US airstrikes were likely if what he termed attacks on Nigeria’s Christian population continued.

On Tuesday, US forces delivered critical military supplies to Nigeria, the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) announced, stating that the “delivery supports Nigeria’s ongoing operations and emphasises our shared security partnership.”

Who is doing the lobbying

Kaduna-based law firm Aster Legal retained DCI Group, a Washington, D.C.-based public affairs, communications, and lobbying firm founded by seasoned political operatives, to act on behalf of Nigeria.

The six-month contract, signed on 17 December 2025 by Aster Legal managing partner Oyetunji Olalekan Teslim and DCI Group managing member Justin Peterson, runs through 30 June 2026 and includes an automatic renewal clause.

DCI Group’s work will be led by managing partners Justin Peterson and Brian McCabe.

Mr Trump had in 2020 appointed Mr Peterson as his representative to the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico.

“DCI Group shall assist the Nigerian government through Aster Legal in communicating its actions to protect Nigerian Christian communities and maintaining US support in countering West African jihadist groups and other destabilising elements,” the agreement stated.

Either party may terminate the agreement with 60 days’ written notice.

Documents filed with the US Department of Justice show that Nigeria paid a $4.5 million retainer on 12 December, covering the first six months of the agreement.

The contract specifies: “Client shall pay Consultant a monthly retainer of seven hundred and fifty thousand dollars ($750,000), being full payment of professional fees and expenses covered under this agreement. The monthly payment shall be made in two six-month instalments of four million five hundred thousand dollars ($4,500,000), one due (a) upon execution of this Agreement and the other (b) upon expiration of six months from the effective date.”

What the Biafrans want

The so-called Biafran Republic Government in Exile (BRGIE) is spending far less than the Nigerian government but is pursuing far-reaching objectives.

“BRGIE will pay a monthly fee of $10,000 USD for services provided from January 1 to March 31, 2026; subsequently, BRGIE will pay a monthly fee of $12,000 USD for services provided from April 1, 2026, to June 31, 2026,” the agreement shows.

The contract with Washington & Madison, announced on 10 January, seeks to persuade the US to impose sanctions on Nigerian officials, recognise a Biafran government, and even support military action.

The agreement asserts that violence against Christians in Nigeria is the government’s responsibility and argues that a new Biafran government would better serve American interests. It also promises US oil companies more favourable deals.

However, the contract omits the fact that Christians have also been victims of attacks carried out by separatist groups in the South-east.

Washington & Madison is run by Elias Gerasoulis, a Republican fundraiser who has donated to Senator Ted Cruz, according to a report by Africa Confidential. Mr Cruz chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The Biafra group’s representative is Isaiah Harrison Anyaogu, also known as Ogechukwu Nkere, who reportedly resides in Baltimore, Maryland. He identifies himself as the acting prime minister of the Biafran movement in exile.

Previous Biafran leaders, Nnamdi Kanu and Simon Ekpa, are currently in custody in Nigeria and Finland, respectively.

Internal disputes have, however, emerged within the Biafran group. In August, the BRGIE governing council announced that Mr Nkere had been expelled and that his position no longer existed.

In a letter signed by council chairman Emma Maduabum, Mr Nkere was accused of creating a fake BRGIE website and of “misleading Biafrans and the world, and collecting money from the uninformed public.” It remains unclear whether the dispute has been resolved.

PREMIUM TIMES previously reported that BRGIE hired lobbying firm Moran Global Strategies in June 2024. In a letter dated 10 June 2024, the firm pledged to “devote our best efforts to representing Biafra.”

Mr Ekpa signed that agreement on 12 June 2024.

The contract tasked Moran Global Strategies with persuading the US government to support Biafran independence, promoting the idea that an independent Biafra would be a close US ally and a partner in combating Islamic terrorism in the region.

The battle for influence

Both Nigeria and Biafran groups are courting the same power centres in Washington, particularly conservative Republican politicians and evangelical Christian organisations.

Pro-Biafran groups have cultivated relationships with these constituencies for decades, securing support from influential Republicans such as Mr Cruz and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

This longstanding support may have contributed to the Tinubu administration’s decision to invest heavily in lobbyists with ties to Mr Trump.

Under their agreement, Biafran lobbyists will also seek to persuade the White House to sanction Nigerian officials at all levels of government. They will argue that southeastern governors are acting against US interests by allegedly cooperating with American adversaries.

The contract accuses southeastern governors of enabling countries such as Iran to gain influence in the oil-rich region and describes them as “complicit in Christian genocide and highly dangerous to US interests.”

This lobbying struggle is unfolding even as Nigeria and the United States deepen security cooperation, including intelligence sharing and joint air operations against suspected terrorists in northern Nigeria.

DCI Group’s lobbyists will focus on explaining the Tinubu administration’s efforts to protect Christian communities.

Mr Tinubu is keen to avoid being perceived as a leader who tolerates the persecution of Christians, administration insiders say.

Nigeria and foreign lobbyists

Like several countries globally, Nigeria has a documented history of retaining American and British lobbying firms to manage its international image and influence foreign opinion.

In 2018, PREMIUM TIMES reported that former Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami retained two American lobbying and public relations firms to place opinion articles favourable to President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in US newspapers.

At the time, embassy officials in Washington reportedly questioned why public funds were allocated to external lobbyists instead of leveraging Nigeria’s diplomatic mission.

The Buhari administration also engaged an image management and lobbying firm with offices in both the United Kingdom and the United States for “outreach and relationship building with various stakeholders.”

However, the practice predates that administration. In 2013, President Goodluck Jonathan’s government spent several thousand dollars retaining a lobbying firm to arrange media interviews for government officials on US outlets.