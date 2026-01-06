The Super Eagles of Nigeria sent a thunderous message to the rest of Africa on Monday night, strolling into the quarterfinals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with a devastating 4–0 demolition of Mozambique in the Round of 16.

On paper, Nigeria went into the tie as overwhelming favourites. On the pitch in Fès, they played like a team intent on removing all doubt. This was not just a victory; it was a tactical schooling, a physical overpowering, and a mental dismantling of the Mambas over the full 90 minutes.

From the opening whistle, Mozambique were pinned back, chased, harassed, and eventually broken. Nigeria dominated territory, possession, duels, transitions, and tempo. The scoreline could easily have been heavier. In truth, Mozambique were fortunate to escape with four.

Every Nigerian shirt contributed. The backline barely broke sweat, the midfield dictated play with authority, and the forward line feasted on space, movement, and confidence.

Below, PREMIUM TIMES rates the Super Eagles’ performances in a night that underlined Nigeria’s title credentials.

Super Eagles Player Ratings vs Mozambique

Stanley Nwabali – 7.0/10

Nwabali was effectively a spectator for large spells, a reflection of the defensive wall in front of him. Mozambique managed just two shots all night, neither troubling the target.

Calm, composed, and assured in his handling, the Chippa United goalkeeper had no shaky moments and remained switched on despite the lack of action. A professional, uneventful night’s work.

Semi Ajayi – 7.2/10

Another quietly excellent display from Ajayi, who continues to grow into this tournament. His understanding with Bassey looked natural and well-drilled. He read danger early, passed cleanly out from the back, and chose his moments to step forward intelligently without ever compromising the defensive structure. Flawless concentration throughout.

Calvin Bassey – 7.8/10

Calvin Bassey’s AFCON trajectory continues to rise steeply.

Aggressive, dominant, and physically overwhelming, the Fulham defender bullied Mozambique’s attackers out of the contest.

He closed spaces relentlessly, won duels with authority, and set the defensive tone. The yellow card was the only blemish on an otherwise commanding display. In the absence of William Troost-Ekong, Bassey is increasingly Nigeria’s defensive leader.

Bright Osayi-Samuel – 7.0/10

Bright Osayi-Samuel had arguably his most complete performance in a Super Eagles shirt at AFCON 2025. Osayi-Samuel was tireless up and down the right flank, defensively secure and energetic in his overlaps.

While his decision-making in the final third still needs refinement, choosing shots over better-placed passes on occasion, his work rate, recovery runs, and positional discipline were excellent.

Bruno Onyemaechi – 7.5/10

Bruno Onyemaechi was tasked with neutralising Mozambique’s biggest attacking threat, Geny Catamo, and he passed the test with distinction. Alongside Bassey, he effectively shut down the left channel, denying space and rhythm.

Mozambique targeted his flank repeatedly but found no joy. From bench option earlier in the tournament to defensive pillar, the Olympiacos full-back is enjoying a tournament to remember.

Frank Onyeka – 7.5/10

Brentford’s Frank Onyeka, nicknamed “The Tank” for a reason. Onyeka was everywhere. He pressed, tackled, intercepted, and disrupted relentlessly. His energy allowed Ndidi and Iwobi to operate with freedom, and his understanding within the midfield trio was excellent.

Chelle’s decision to start him was fully justified; this was midfield muscle married with intelligence.

Wilfred Ndidi – 7.5/10

Besiktas’ vice captain, and also the Super Eagles captain, led by example on the night. Ndidi controlled the midfield with authority, combining positional discipline with sharp ball usage.

His 95% pass accuracy underlined his composure, while his defensive instincts rolled back the years. He shielded the backline superbly and linked seamlessly with Onyeka and Iwobi to suffocate Mozambique’s midfield.

Alex Iwobi – 8.0/10

Alex Iwobi’s performance was a performance that statistics alone won’t fully capture, as he was a Xavi and Iniesta regen on the night.

Iwobi did not score or assist directly, but he orchestrated the game with intelligence and subtlety.

His line-breaking passes repeatedly split Mozambique’s defensive shape, creating overloads and 1v1 situations for Nigeria’s attackers. With 87% pass accuracy and two pre-assists, this was elite midfield play.

Ademola Lookman – 9.5/10

Irresistible on the night and continuing to show that Afcon is his playground, Lookman was the heartbeat of Nigeria’s attack and the standout performer of the night.

Direct, creative, and ruthless, he registered one goal and two assists while tormenting defenders with his dribbling and movement. The only criticism was a moment of overambition when a simple pass could have completed Osimhen’s hat-trick. Otherwise, this was a masterclass, and he deservedly won the man of the match gong on the night.

Victor Osimhen – 8.9/10

Galatasaray’s Osimhen played with hunger and edge from start to finish. He pressed aggressively, bullied defenders physically, and exploited space with devastating pace.

Two goals, both supplied by Lookman, capped another dominant display. His brief on-pitch altercation with Lookman spoke more to his insatiable desire than any indiscipline. Mozambique simply could not contain him.

Akor Adams – 9.0/10

Akor Adams was outstanding once again. Adams’ versatility continues to add a new dimension to Nigeria’s attack. Operating off Osimhen, he worked tirelessly, pressed defenders into mistakes, and showed excellent awareness in the final third.

Two assists and a goal tell the story, but his off-the-ball work and physical presence were just as valuable.

Substitutes

Moses Simon – 6.5/10

Moses Simon was introduced for Onyeka in the 68th minute, and he stretched the game immediately. His direct running caused problems on the left, and he created two promising chances as Nigeria looked to pile on more pressure.

Late introductions

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Raphael Onyedika, Paul Onuachu, and Samuel Chukwueze all entered in the 83rd minute, helping Nigeria manage the closing stages with professionalism and composure.

Final Word

This was Nigeria at full throttle: disciplined, aggressive, and ruthless. If this performance is anything to go by, the Super Eagles are not just contenders at AFCON 2025; they are setting the standard for the tournament.