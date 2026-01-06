Some former Super Eagles stars have showered encomium on the present team for their impressive performances at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, notably their emphatic 4–0 victory over the Mambas of Mozambique.

The ex-Eagles, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), commended the team for their progress so far and called for even more effort, especially with the aim of winning the AFCON trophy for the fourth time.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria whitewashed the Mambas of Mozambique 4–0, with Galatasaray FC of Turkey forward Victor Osimhen grabbing a brace, while the in-form Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams scored one goal each.

Osimhen, the tormentor-in-chief of the Mozambicans, had the ball in the net inside the first two minutes, but the goal was rightly ruled offside.

The floodgates were opened in the 20th minute when Atalanta FC of Italy forward Lookman produced a stunning strike to claim his third goal of the tournament.

Moments later, the highly talented former African Footballer of the Year delivered a deft pass that Adams slightly touched before reaching the well-placed Osimhen, who calmly tucked the ball into the net for Nigeria’s second goal.

Osimhen later received another clean pass from Lookman to complete his brace for the night before being substituted by coach Eric Chelle.

Goal-hungry Adams then finished off the rout with a fierce rooftop shot to silence the Mambas of Mozambique.

Reacting to the performance, former Super Eagles utility player Mutiu Adepoju, fondly nicknamed “Headmaster” and a member of the famous Class of ’94, praised the team for their improved effort.

“Yes, it was a good game, and the players showed from the beginning that they meant business.

“They attacked early and got themselves early goals,” he said.

“They also dominated the match for the full 90 minutes. It was a good game with beautiful goals, and I think the team is rising to the occasion.”

“I also like the fact that the Super Eagles are improving in every game. So I hope, I mean, this will continue to play in such fashion till they reach the final.

“These players have blended well. They know one another, their strengths and weaknesses, and they play to their advantage—attacking together and defending well,” he said.

Another Super Eagles great, Friday Elaho, urged the team to show even more determination now that they are the side to beat.

“The Super Eagles are now a delight to watch. They won this match in a special and commendable way.

“It was a good three points that speak volumes about what we are looking for. It was a great game—an excellent performance.

“We must congratulate them for these results, but now attention should turn to the next match. Who will they meet? Who will they play? That is the most important thing now.

“Going forward, other countries are watching, and we must be careful not to get carried away by the good results.

“The ultimate aim must be to win the AFCON and atone for missing out on the World Cup,” he advised.

Veteran coach Kadri Ikhana, MON, also said the Super Eagles had given him the best birthday gift.

The 74-year-old tactician, born on 31 Dec, added that the team must remain wary of other contenders at the AFCON.

“The Super Eagles have made my day, and I am very happy,” he said.

“I believe the boys want to redeem their image. They are all superstars at their respective clubs but failed to qualify for the World Cup.

“The best thing they can do for Nigeria now is to win the 2025 AFCON and redeem their image. As far as I am concerned, what they have done so far is fantastic.”

“My advice to them is to continue with their current form.

“They should try to resolve any differences among themselves and remain united, and I am sure they will do that,” he said.

Ikhana added that his greatest joy would be to see the Super Eagles win the AFCON.

