The stage is set for the final Group C clash at the Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 as Nigeria’s Super Eagles face the Uganda Cranes at the Complexe Sportif de Fès on Tuesday evening.

Kick-off is at 5pm local time (4 p.m. GMT), with both teams arriving at this encounter driven by very different motivations.

Nigeria are already assured of a place in the Round of 16 after back-to-back victories over Tanzania and Tunisia, but head coach Eric Chelle’s side are targeting a third straight win or at least a draw to seal top spot in the group.

Uganda, meanwhile, have no room for error and must win to keep alive their hopes of progressing as one of the best third-placed teams.

This match marks only the second meeting between the two sides at the AFCON finals.

Their first came 47 years ago, in the semi-finals of the 1978 tournament in Ghana, when Uganda stunned Nigeria 2–1 en route to the final. That result still stands as Uganda’s only AFCON victory over the Super Eagles, but it remains a powerful reference point for a Cranes side in need of belief.

Overall, Uganda and Nigeria have faced each other eight times across all competitions. The Cranes hold a slight historical edge, with four wins to Nigeria’s two, alongside two draws. Uganda are also unbeaten in their last three meetings with Nigeria, including a goalless friendly draw in Asaba in 2018.

On current form, however, Nigeria arrive as clear favourites. The Super Eagles have won their opening two group games, extending their strong AFCON group-stage record and confirming their 16th consecutive appearance in the knockout rounds.

No nation has reached the AFCON knockout phase as consistently as Nigeria, who have now progressed beyond the group stage for the 19th time.

We are all set for the final Group C clash here in Fez

Super Eagles X1 Vs Uganda

Uzoho – Alebiosu, Igoh, Bassey, Bruno – Onyedika, Dele-Bashiru – Chukwueze, Onuachu, Simon, Osimhen

The game is already underway

Early Yellow card for Calvin Bassey

Throw in for Uganda

Five minutes gone: Nigeria 0-0 Uganda

A Uganda player down on the pitch after a tackle from Raphael Onyedika

The other Group C clash between Tanzania and Tunisia also goalless for now

Good run by the Super Eagles but the final shot leaves much to be desired

10 minutes gone: Uganda 0-0 Nigeria

Ryan’ Alebiosu at the end of a rough tackle by the Ugandan defender

Even play so far 10 attacks from Uganda and Nigeria

Corner kick for Uganda but Uzoho makes a quick each save for Nigeria

Big scare for Uganda as Goalkeeper Dennis Oyango appears injured

He is back on and the scoreline remains: Uganda 0-0 Nigeria. The situation is also the same in the Group C clash between between Tanzania and Tunisia

Goal! Onuachu with the opening goal for Nigeria

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru with a tailored pass for Onuachu who pokes in the ball for the Super Eagles

Uganda 0-1 Nigeria

Nigeria clearly ahead in Group C with 9 points Tunisia on 4 points Tanzania on 2 while Uganda are bottom with just a point

Free kick for Uganda but the opportunity has been wasted

Super Eagles have been more physical in the this match with six fouls committed compared to Uganda’s single foul

40 minutes gone: Uganda 0-1 Nigeria

Four minutes added time

Free kick for Nigeria as Chukwueze is brought down

Half Time

Uganda 0-1 Nigeria

The only goal scored far netted by Paul Onuachu

Uganda make some changes as we get set for the second half

SUBSTITUTION: Chidozie Awaziem also comes in for Nigeria

The Super Eagles officially get the second half underway

Tanzania have equalised against Tunisia… Game on in Group C

Corner kick for the Super Eagles … Awaziem with a chance to poke in the ball but he fluffs the chance

Another chance for Nigeria but Bruno Onyemachi hits the side net

RED CARD: Uganda’s substitute goalkeeper J. Salim gets the marching orders

The tough task has been made more difficult for Uganda now reduced to 10 men

Free kick for Nigeria in a promising position

Chukwueze fires the ball way off the target.. very disappointing

GOAL! Raphael Onyedika makes it 2-0

150th goal at the AFCON!!

Paul Onuachu went into the history books with that his goal against Uganda, scoring Nigeria’s 150th goal since the inception of the AFCON tournament.

Onyedika’s goal is the 151st AFCON goal for Nigeria

Another goal for Onyedika

Uganda 0-3 Nigeria

Onuachu with a header but it isn over the bar

With 67.6% ball possession, the Super Eagles have been dominant against the Cranes of Uganda

Goal: Uganda pull one back

Uganda 1- 3 Nigeria

Super Eagles have found it hard to keep clean sheets and the trend continues tonight

SUBSTITUTION: Zaidu Sanusi and Tochukwu Nnadi come on for Paul Onuachu and Bruno Onyemaechi.

80 minutes gone : Uganda 1-3 Nigeria

Full Time: Uganda 1-3 Nigeria