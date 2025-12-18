The Nigerian government has announced the reopening of the 47 unity schools that were shut in November following a spate of school abductions in some parts of the country.

A statement by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, Folasade Boriowo, said academic activities have fully resumed in all affected schools.

The statement said the resumption followed the strengthening of security architecture within and around the school premises.

It said the federal government remains resolute in its responsibility to protect every Nigerian child and to uphold their fundamental right to education in a safe and secure environment.

“The Federal Ministry of Education assures parents, guardians, and the general public that the safety, welfare, and well-being of students remain a top priority.

“The government continues to work closely with relevant security agencies to sustain stability and restore normalcy within school environments nationwide.”

It, however, didn’t mention when the schools resumed.

Shutting of schools

The government had ordered the shutting down of the 47 schools, following two mass abductions of schoolchildren in Kebbi and Niger states in November.

The first abduction was at the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in the Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area (LGA) of Kebbi State, where terrorists abducted at least 25 schoolgirls.

Later that week, another group of terrorists stormed the St. Mary’s School, in Agwara LGA, Niger State, and abducted more than 100 pupils and teachers.

Some states like Plateau, Niger, Bauchi and Katsina also temporarily shut down all schools in their domains.

The government on 7 December secured the release of 100 of those kidnapped. More pupils are still with the kidnappers.

However, the government said it has strengthened security and that students have returned safely to their campuses, “with many currently concluding their December academic programmes, while others have successfully completed their examinations.”

The ministry said it would continue to work closely with relevant security agencies to sustain stability and restore normalcy within school environments nationwide.