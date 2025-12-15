The Nigerian government said on Sunday that over 100,000 students are currently enrolled in vocational education in 1,600 vocational colleges across the country.

The Ministry of Education disclosed this in a statement by its spokesperson, Folasade Boriowo.

The statement said the 100,000 students are part of the first cohort of 250,000 to be fully enrolled in the next “two to three months.”

According to the statement, they are receiving training at federal and state technical colleges, skills training centres, and accredited Vocational Enterprise Institutions across the country.

The government said it also provides stipends to trainees under the TVET Initiative as support to ensure access, retention, and successful completion of the programme.

“The first tranche of payments has been released to training centres, alongside stipend disbursements to beneficiaries, reinforcing accountability and programme sustainability,” it said.

…plan to train one million in two years

The ministry said it plans to train over one million young Nigerians within the next two years “with industry-relevant skills to meet both local, regional and global demands for technical-based jobs.”

It explained that the administration of President Bola Tinubu considers vocational education a pillar of Nigeria’s economic transformation, prompting the launch of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

“Recognising that sustainable development is driven by skilled human capital, the Federal Ministry of Education has positioned TVET as a national priority in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda,” the ministry said.

“We are delighted to announce that the TVET Initiative rollout has been a phenomenal success so far.”

The ministry also explained that the TVET Initiative targets areas such as industrial mechanics, electrical installation, welding and fabrication, mechatronics, solar photovoltaic installation, compressed natural gas (CNG) conversion and maintenance, and refrigeration.

“Training programmes are designed in collaboration with industry to ensure that graduates are not only certified, but employable and job-ready,” it said.

“In parallel, technical institutions are being revitalised through curriculum updates, modern equipment deployment, instructor capacity development, and strengthened quality assurance systems.

“The Federal Ministry of Education remains committed to building a skills-driven economy where Nigerians are equipped to operate, maintain, and expand the nation’s industries, ensuring that they are active participants and leaders in Nigeria’s development.”