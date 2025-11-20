Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq met with the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Ilorin on Wednesday, as authorities intensified their response to the attack on the Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area.

The meeting came a day after the terrorists killed two worshippers and abducted other people at the church.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, confirmed the two deaths and said operatives and vigilantes repelled the attackers, though many residents scattered in the chaos.

In a statement issued on the verified Facebook page of the Kwara State Government, Mr AbdulRazaq said the Nigerian military had taken control of Eruku to stabilise the community.

“You are not alone. Both the state and federal governments are making concerted efforts to ensure peace is fully restored,” he told the CAN delegation.

The governor stated that he had visited Eruku on Tuesday, accompanied by the Commissioner of Police, Ojo Adekimi, the State Director of the Department of State Services, and other officials.

He met the Owa of Eruku, Busari Olarewaju, and later addressed worshippers inside the church where the attack occurred.

“Our government will not leave any stone unturned to restore total calm in Eruku,” he said.

The governor also condemned another incident in the Bokungi area of Edu Local Government Area, where rice farmers were attacked.

“I wholly condemn these attacks. May God repose the souls of our compatriots who died in the incidents,” he said.

The government stated that new security arrangements had been implemented across Kwara South and North, including heightened surveillance around schools and places of worship.

This followed the earlier directive ordering schools in Ifelodun, Ekiti, Irepodun, Isin and Oke Ero LGAs to shut down temporarily due to heightened threats.

Mr AbdulRazaq said additional forces had been deployed statewide. “

With the intervention of His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, over 900 additional troops have been sent to Kwara,” he said.

He urged residents to cooperate with security operatives now stationed in vulnerable communities.

He added that repairs would soon begin on the Eruku road and renewed the state’s call for the dualisation of the Ilorin-Kabba corridor, which he described as critical to movement across the North Central region.

The meeting with CAN forms part of broader efforts to prevent further attacks as security agencies continue operations in border communities affected by recent violence.

Photo: Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq with the officials of the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Ilorin.