President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to authorise the deployment of Nigerian troops to Benin Republic to help restore peace and protect democratic institutions threatened by an attempted military takeover in the neighbouring West African country.

President Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during the plenary on Tuesday.

Mr Tinubu explained that his action was in line with Section 5(5) of the 1999 Constitution, which requires him to consult the Senate before deploying the armed forces on combat missions outside Nigeria.

“Pursuant to Section 5 (5) Part 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, I seek further to consultation with the National Defence Council, the consent of the Senate for the deployment of Nigerian troops to the Republic of Benin,” he said.

NAF already intervened

Although the request only just reached the Senate, Nigerian Air Force personnel had already been deployed to assist Benin in quelling the coup attempt. The deployment was in response to a request by Benin authorities, the presidency said earlier. The intervention is believed to have succeeded, and the leader of the coup, Tigri Pascal, has been declared wanted.

Benin government sought Nigeria’s help

In his letter to the Senate, Mr Tinubu noted that the request followed an urgent appeal from President Patrice Talon of Benin for military support from Nigeria.

“This request is made further to a request received from the Government of Benin Republic for the exceptional and immediate provision of air support by the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The distinguished Senate may wish to note that the Government of the Republic of Benin is currently faced with an attempted unconstitutional seizure of power and disruption and destabilisation of democratic institutions,” he added.

The president urged lawmakers to act swiftly, referencing the close ties between both countries and the collective security principles of ECOWAS.

“The situation as reported by the Government of Benin requires urgent external intervention. The distinguished Senate considers the close ties of brotherhood and friendship which exist between Nigeria and the Republic of Benin, as well as the principles of collective security upheld within ECOWAS.

“It is our duty to provide the support as requested by the Government of the Republic of Benin. While it is my hope that the Senate will consider and approve this request expeditiously, please accept, distinguished Senate President, distinguished Senators, the assurances of my highest consideration and personal regards,” he said.

After reading the letter, Mr Akpabio referred the request to the Committee of the Whole for immediate consideration.

The attempted coup

The coup attempt unfolded on Sunday when a group of soldiers identifying themselves as the Military Committee for Refoundation appeared on state television to announce that they had removed President Talon from office. The group was led by Tigri Pascal, who declared himself head of the military committee.

The French Embassy in the country reported gunfire near Camp Guezo, close to the president’s official residence.

However, Interior Minister Alassane Seidou later confirmed that loyalist forces had successfully repelled the coup.

The incident comes barely two weeks after a coup in Guinea-Bissau and adds to the wave of military takeovers that has swept across West Africa in recent years, including in Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso and Guinea-Bissau.

Although Benin is widely regarded as a relatively stable democracy, President Talon’s administration has faced criticism for stifling dissent. In a televised address, however, Mr Talon assured citizens that security forces had fully contained the attempted takeover.