Aloy Ejimakor, the former special counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has claimed that the convicted IPOB leader has now been moved to a prison facility in Sokoto State.

Mr Ejimakor disclosed this in a post on his X handle on Friday.

“Breaking: MAZI NNAMDI KANU has just been moved from DSS (SSS) Abuja to the correctional facility (prison) in Sokoto; so far away from his lawyers, family, loved ones and well-wishers,” he wrote.

The lawyer, in another post shortly after, urged Igbo people to remain calm over the development.

Igbo is the dominant ethnic nationality in Nigeria’s South-east where Mr Kanu hails from.

Mr Ejimakor, in the X post, questioned the decision of the Nigerian authorities to move Mr Kanu to the Sokoto prison.

The lawyer contended that Mr Kanu ought to have been moved to a different region, recalling that Obafemi Awolowo, a former premier of the now defunct Western region, was moved to Eastern Nigeria after his conviction in 1963 for sedition.

“When Awolowo was convicted in 1963, he was sent to the East, a neutral zone in his feud with the North. President (Bola) Tinubu can still halt this drift,” he said.

Mr Obafemi, a journalist, was tried and jailed for 10 years on charges of sedition in 1963. He was, however, granted pardon by the then Nigerian military government in 1966.

The spokesperson to the State Security Service, Favour Dozie, did not respond to several calls and a text message seeking her comments for the report.

Conviction, sentence

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Kanu was on Thursday convicted at the Federal High Court in Abuja after being found guilty on all the seven counts filed against him by the Nigerian government.

The trial judge, James Omotosho, consequently sentenced him to life imprisonment for terrorism.

Mr Omotosho also ordered that he be prevented from having access to mobile devices and broadcast equipment except under the watch of security operatives.