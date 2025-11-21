In The Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Dear brothers and sisters! Know that, leadership is a solemn trust (Amanah) from Allah, and a leader’s primary duty is to act as a guardian (shepherd) for the people, ensuring their welfare and protecting their lives. This responsibility is rooted in the fundamental Islamic principle of the sanctity of human life and the pursuit of justice and mercy.

The core of Islamic leadership is the recognition that all authority ultimately belongs to Allah, and leaders are merely vicegerents or representatives on Earth. The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) emphasised this weighty responsibility in a Hadith, he said:

“Each of you is a guardian, and each of you will be asked about his subjects. The leader is a guardian, and he will be asked about those in his care…”

This means that a leader is not a tyrant but a guardian who will be held accountable before Allah on the Day of Judgment for how they discharged this trust.

The protection of human life is one of the highest objectives of Islamic law (Maqasid al-Shari’ah), second only to the preservation of religion itself. The Qur’an makes it clear that all human life is sacred and has been granted fundamental rights by Allah. A verse in the Qur’an highlights this principle. Allah Almighty says:

“Whoever kills a person not in retaliation for a person killed, nor (as a punishment) for spreading disorder on the earth, is as if he has killed the whole of humankind, and whoever saves the life of a person is as if he has saved the life of the whole of humankind.”

This Qur’anic verse applies to all people, regardless of their background, and places an immense value on every single life.

A just leader, who is one of the seven types of people who will receive Allah’s shade on the Day of Judgment, must prioritise universal brotherhood, justice, and compassion.

Leaders must protect their people from internal violence, external invasion, and all forms of harm. This includes ensuring peace and well-being, physically and mentally, for all citizens.

In governance, leaders must apply the law fairly and without nepotism or discrimination, ensuring that the rights of the weak and oppressed are protected.

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) demonstrated leadership through self-sacrifice and putting others first, not by seeking personal gain or comfort. Leaders who show integrity and selflessness inspire their people to do the same.

Also leaders are accountable to both the people and ultimately to Allah Almighty. This consciousness of being monitored is a safeguard against abuse of power and corruption.

Leadership demands a profound commitment to serving and safeguarding the well-being and lives of the people. It is a divine mandate to act with justice, mercy, and integrity, for which every leader will be held fully responsible.

Leaders who fail to protect the lives and properties of their people are considered accountable to Allah. They are expected to uphold justice, ensure safety and security, and protect the rights of their citizens.

If they neglect these responsibilities, they may face divine punishment and accountability in the afterlife. Islamic scholars emphasise the importance of leaders being just, fair, and compassionate, and that they will be answerable to Allah for their actions.

So government should take good action on those responsible for the attacks on innocent lives, if not, in the hearafter he will explain to Allah why he fail to do the needful.

Today, Nigerians don’t need motivational speakers or just preachers only… they needs LEADERS who can take the baton and lead at helm. Economically empowered leaders.

And in choosing excellent leaders and making appointment of public officials, only merit matters, nothing else.

Respected brothers and sisters! Also Islam places immense importance on peace, a principle woven into the very fabric of the religion—the Arabic root of “Islam” is s-l-m, closely related to “salam,” meaning peace and security. Achieving peace is not a passive state but an active, lifelong pursuit, essential for both personal tranquility and societal harmony. The Qur’an states:

“And Allah invites to the Home of Peace.” [Qur’an, 10:25]

Indicating that peace is the desired destination in both this world and the hereafter. One of Allah’s attributes is As-Salam (The Peace/The Source of Peace), signifying that peace is a core aspect of the Divine nature itself.

Peace in Islam is a holistic state of well-being encompassing physical, spiritual, and social dimensions. It demands justice, compassion, and balance in all interactions, not just the absence of conflict.

True peace begins within the heart and soul through self-awareness, self-discipline, and the remembrance of Allah (Zikr). This inner tranquility is the foundation for extending peace to one’s family, community, and the wider world.

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) was a living example of mercy (Rahmatan lil Alamin, a mercy to the worlds). His conduct, even towards enemies, was marked by patience, forgiveness, and dignity, as demonstrated by the peaceful conquest of Makkah and the Treaty of Hudaibiyyah, where he prioritised peace over conflict.

Islam mandates standing firmly for justice, even if it is against oneself or kin, and dealing with all people with kindness and fairness, regardless of their faith, region, tribe or background. The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“Allah will not be merciful to those who are not merciful to humankind.”

The noble Qur’an advocates for sincere forgiveness as the preferred option to re-establish harmony, stating that:

“…whoever pardons and makes reconciliation, his reward is due from Allah.” [Qur’an, 42:40]

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) encouraged dialogue, mediation, and arbitration to resolve disputes. He said:

“Shall I not inform you of something more excellent in degree than fasting, prayer, and almsgiving? Making peace between people.”

This Prophetic Hadith emphasises the high value placed on reconciliation. Ultimately, the Islamic perspective teaches that peace is a positive, active force requiring a conscious effort to build bridges, heal divisions, and create a world of safety and hope for all, motivated by a desire to please Allah and benefit humanity.

Fellow Nigerians! Know that, peace is a core value in both Christianity and Islam, serving as a guiding principle for inner harmony and global unity. For Christians, peace is found through Jesus’s teachings, which emphasise forgiveness and love as pathways to serenity. Similarly, Muslims seek peace by submitting to Allah, as taught in the Qur’an and Sunnah (Hadith). Both religions underscore the importance of achieving inner peace before contributing to peace in the world.

Finally, respected brothers and sisters! Also mediation (Sulh) is an essential tool for conflict resolution, and Islam strongly encourages peaceful reconciliation between individuals, families, and communities. Whether resolving disputes between spouses, family members, or even nations, mediation (Sulh) is a noble act rooted in justice, wisdom, and compassion.

The noble Qur’an explicitly commands Muslim believers to seek peace and reconciliation. Allah Almighty says:

“And if two groups of believers fight, then make peace between them.” [Qur’an, 49:9]

The goal of mediation (Sulh) is not to “win” an argument but to restore peace, mend relationships, and uphold justice. The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) was known for his wisdom in settling disputes, always prioritising fairness and kindness.

Islam provides a clear framework for mediation in family matters, especially in marriage disputes. If conflict arises, Allah advises appointing neutral mediators:

“If you fear a breach between them, appoint an arbitrator from his family and an arbitrator from her family. If they both desire reconciliation, Allah will cause it between them.” [Qur’an, 4:35]

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) himself acted as a mediator in various family conflicts, always advocating for patience, understanding, and mutual respect.

A mediator must be impartial, wise, and just. The Qur’an warns against bias:

“O you who have believed, be persistently standing firm for Allah, witnesses in justice, and do not let the hatred of a people prevent you from being just.” [Qur’an, 5:8]

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) also said:

“The best charity is to reconcile between people.” [Ahmad in Musnad]

And mediation (Sulh) is not about taking sides—it is about seeking truth, fairness, and peace.

Mediation (Sulh) is not just a social duty; it is an act of worship that brings immense reward. The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“Shall I not tell you something more excellent in degree than fasting, prayer, and charity?” They said, “Yes, O Messenger of Allah.” He said, “Reconciling people, for conflict and hatred sever the ties of faith.” [Abu Dawud]

This Prophetic Hadith highlights that resolving conflicts strengthens faith and unity within the community.

In a world filled with misunderstandings, conflicts and insecurity, mediation (Sulh) offers a powerful solution. Whether in personal disputes, family matters, or community tensions, following the principles of Islamic mediation can restore harmony and strengthen relationships.

May Allah guide us all to be peacemakers in our countries, families and communities, ameen.

All praise is due to Allah, the Lord of the worlds. Prayers, peace and mercy are upon our beloved master, Prophet Muhammad, the son of Abdullah (Peace be upon him), his family and Companions.

This Jumu’ah Khutbah (Friday sermon) was prepared for delivery today, Friday, Jumadal Ula 30, 1447 AH (November 21, 2025).