Fourteen members of the Ondo State House of Assembly have passed a vote of confidence on the Speaker, Olamide Oladiji.

This followed an earlier move by 12 members who signed a resolution on Thursday calling for the removal of the speaker over allegations of gross misconduct.

A row broke out among the lawmakers earlier in the week over a revised 2025 budget submitted by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Some of the lawmakers expressed concerns over the manner of budget implementation and the failure of the leadership of the House to transparently scrutinise the document.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that a resolution signed by 12 members out of the 26-member legislature and made available to journalists in Akure, the state capital, accused the speaker of gross misconduct and misappropriation of N50 million earmarked for public hearing.

While passing a no-confidence vote on the speaker, the lawmakers sought his removal and the emplacement of a credible leader.

However, a counter resolution, which emanated from the House on Friday by 14 members, expressed total support for Mr Oladiji.

The group dismissed calls for his removal and described allegations of gross misconduct as baseless and politically motivated.

In the resolution dated 14 November, the lawmakers urged the people of Ondo State to disregard the earlier vote of no confidence reportedly issued by another group of members.

They insisted that the removal of a speaker must follow the procedure clearly outlined in Order II, Rule 9 of the Standing Orders of the House, not through social media statements.

The group also debunked the allegation that Mr Oladiji diverted N50 million, calling it a fabrication. They further accused some of the lawmakers pushing for his removal of being “perpetual absentees” who rarely attend parliamentary meetings, plenary sessions, or legislative activities because they “reside more outside the country.”

According to them, the accusations of misappropriation of the House’s monthly operational grants were “malicious and unfounded.”

“We hereby pass a vote of confidence on Rt. Hon. (Chief) Olamide Oladiji Adesanmi and the leadership of the House,” the resolution read.

Below is the text of the resolution:

RESOLUTION OF VOTE OF CONFIDENCE BY FOURTEEN (14) MEMBERS ONDO STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY

WHEREAS, the Members noted that there is nothing like Section 92 (4) (c) in the 1999 Constitution (as amended), as claimed in the Resolution that passed the vote of no confidence on the Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly.

WHEREAS, removal of the Speaker or Deputy Speaker is not done on social media but through the procedure clearly stated in Order II, Rule 9 of the Rules and Standing Orders of the Ondo State House of Assembly.

WHEREAS, the Speaker did not divert the sum of Fifty Million Naira (N50,000,000.00) as alleged.

WHEREAS, majority of the Hon. Members that passed the vote of no confidence are perpetual absentees at Parliamentary meetings, Plenary Sittings and other activities of the House because they reside more outside the country.

WHEREAS, the alleged claim of misappropriation of monthly operational grants of the House was borne out of malice, bereft of facts.

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by Fourteen (14) Honourable Members of the House in the lawful exercise of authority conferred by Section 92 (2) (c) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended):

A vote of confidence is hereby passed on Rt. Hon (Chief) Olamide Oladiji Adesanmi, Speaker, 10th Assembly, Ondo State House of Assembly and the Leadership of the House.

That the present leadership of the House has been transparent with other Members and working harmoniously with Mr. Governor, His Excellency, Dr. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, in the interest of Ondo State.

That the leadership assures all Members of the Ondo State House of Assembly and the good people of Ondo State of continued transparency to bring more dividends of democracy to our people in accordance with our EASE government.

.PASSED AND ADOPTED this 14th day of November, 2025

SIGNED by the underlisted Honourable Members:

E-Sign

1. Rt. Hon. (Chief) Olamide Oladiji Adesanmi – Ondo East

2. Rt. Hon. Gbegudu Ololade James – Okitipupa II

3. Hon. (Chief) Oshati Olatunji Emmanuel – Ose

4. Hon. Suleiman Murtala – Akoko South-East

5. Hon. Ogunwumiju MoyinOlorun Taiwo – Ondo West I

6. Hon. Oluwole Emmanuel Ogunmolasuyi – Owo I

7. Hon. (Princess) Fayemi-Obayelu Olawumi – Ilaje II

8. Hon. (Primate) Allen Messiah Oluwatoyin – Ese-Odo

9. Hon. Oladapo John Biola – Ondo West II

10. Hon. (Prophetess) Witherspoon Atinuke M. – Owo II

11. Hon.. (Dr.) Ogunlana Christopher – Irele

12. Hon. Ayebusiwa Odunayo Chris – Okitipupa I

13. Hon. Ologede Kolawole Micheal – Akure North

14. Hon. Agbulu Tope Akeem – Akoko South-West II.

Impeachment of House leadership is not new to the Ondo State House of Assembly.

In March 2016, Speaker Jumoke Akindele and her deputy, Fatai Olotu, were impeached by 18 members. Although the impeachment was reversed, they were subsequently impeached in January 2017.

Speaker, Bamidele Oloyeloogun and Deputy Speaker Iroju Ogundeji were in November 2018 by a majority of the lawmakers, even though he continued to preside over the assembly, claiming that the impeachment was not legitimate.