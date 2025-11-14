The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and the Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) have declared an indefinite nationwide strike, effective Saturday, 15 November 2025, citing the federal government’s prolonged failure to implement the adjusted Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) and address other longstanding welfare concerns.

The announcement was made in a statement signed by Kabiru Minjibri, JOHESU national chairman, on Friday.

Earlier this month, JOHESU issued a 15-day ultimatum to the federal government, demanding the immediate implementation of the adjusted CONHESS and other unresolved welfare issues affecting health workers.

The union warned that failure to meet the demands within the stipulated period would compel it to commence industrial action.

The ultimatum followed previous strike suspensions in June 2023 and October 2024, which were called off after presidential intervention and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government.

JOHESU comprises several key unions, including the Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), the Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP), the Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Associated Institutions (SSAUTHRIAN), and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU).

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the strike is coming at a time when an ongoing strike by resident doctors has crippled activities at Nigeria’s secondary and tertiary hospitals.

Longstanding grievances

According to the statement, the strike was triggered primarily by delays in implementing the High-Level Body Committee’s report on CONHESS, submitted to the Presidential Committee on Salaries and Wages in 2022.

The unions said this demand has been central to their advocacy since 2014, when a similar adjustment under the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) was implemented for doctors, in an alleged breach of the 2009 Collective Bargaining Agreement.

JOHESU also accused relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of delaying the matter, citing the absence and later slow prioritisation by the Presidential Committee on Salaries.

The union said the decision to go on strike was taken following a unanimous resolution at the JOHESU Expanded National Executive Council meeting on 14 November 2025, in compliance with Section 41 of the Trade Disputes Act, Cap. T8, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004. JOHESU directed its state chapters to issue 15-day strike notices to their respective governments, as stipulated by labour laws, and assured members of full support from the national secretariat during the industrial action.

Implications for health services

The unions warned that the strike would affect federal teaching hospitals, specialist centres, and state-owned hospitals, coming amid an ongoing indefinite strike by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors over unpaid hazard allowances, poor working conditions, and unmet welfare commitments.

“While we empathise with Nigerians who rely on health services, this situation is beyond our immediate control because of government inaction,” the statement said.

JOHESU also emphasised that members should comply fully with the strike directive, warning that any form of intimidation or victimisation by the government or employers would not be tolerated.

The union called on state chapters to serve 15-day notices in line with labour laws and assured members that the national secretariat would provide full support throughout the industrial action.