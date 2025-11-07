The crisis currently rocking PDP took a new dimension on Friday, as the acting National Chairman, Abdulrahman Muhammed-led faction of the National Working Committee (NEC) sacked the Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman, Adolphus Wabara, over alleged loss of moral authority and political neutrality.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the newly-constituted BoT, following its inauguration by the factional NWC on Friday.

The new BoT members, at the meeting attended by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, and other PDP leaders, also appointed Isah Dansidi to replace Ahmed Makarfi as the BoT Secretary.

Reading the communiqué of the newly constituted BoT, Mr Ohuabunwa said that the action became necessary because both Wabara and Makarfi publicly took sides in the current party crisis.

Mr Ohuabunwa, who is from Abia State, as Mr Wabara said that the actions of the immediate past BoT chairman and secretary were contrary to the role of mediation expected of the board, hence they could no longer continue to serve in their previous capacities.

“Accordingly, the board unanimously approved the election of Sen. Mao Ohuabunwa, who, like Sen. Wabara, hails from the South and Dansidi, who, like Makarfi, hails from the North, as chairman and secretary of the newly-constituted BoT, respectively,” he said.

Mr Ohuabunwa said that the BoT would serve as the conscience and stabilising moral compass of the party,” assuring that he would mediate among stakeholders to foster harmony and prevent divisive tendencies.

He commended the judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja, stopping the party’s national convention earlier slated for 15 and 16 November in Ibadan.

“The BoT directs all organs and officers of the party to ensure full and immediate compliance with the said judgment.

“The board commends the judiciary for its courage and professionalism in upholding the supremacy of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act, the INEC Guidelines and the PDP Constitution, which remain the guiding instruments of our internal democracy,” he said.

Mr Ohuabunwa also affirmed the BoT’s support for the conduct of a credible, transparent, and inclusive national convention.

This, according to him, is, however, dependent on strict adherence to all the pre-convention processes, in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act, the INEC Guidelines, the Party’s Constitution, and the judicial pronouncement of the Federal High Court on 31 October.

“The BoT emphasises that no process or organ of the party should act in contempt of court or outside constitutional provisions, as such actions would render subsequent outcomes null and void.

“Furthermore, the BoT reaffirms that the judgment of the Federal High Court remains superior and weightier in law than the interim order of the Oyo State High Court.

“In view of the fact that the Federal High Court judgment has been appealed, prudence and respect for judicial processes demand that the proposed national convention be postponed until the Court of Appeal delivers its decision,” Mr Ohuabunwa said.

Factional chair charges BoT

Speaking earlier at the inauguration of the new BOT, the factional acting National Chairman, Mr Mohammed, described the inauguration of the new BoT as a turning point for the party.

He said that the reconstituted BoT marked a return to the PDP’s founding values of justice, inclusivity, and respect for the rule of law.

“The previous BoT, led by Sen. Wabara, sadly lost the moral balance expected of that noble institution.

“The credibility of that leadership became heavily questioned, and its continued role in national advisory matters became untenable.

“As a result of this, the board that was meant to be the moral compass of our party became divided and ineffective,” he said.

Mr Mohammed also accused the suspended National Chairman, Umar Damagum, of choosing convenience over constitution and loyalty over legality.

“Instead of enforcing valid judicial pronouncements and respecting the authority of the courts, that administration often preferred to protect individuals who had clearly violated the rules of the party.

“This dangerous trend weakened our moral standing and pushed our great party to a point of deep internal disillusionment,” he said.

He said that the Federal High Court judgment was not an attack on the PDP but a wake-up call to restore the order and ideals that made the party the pride of African democracy.

Mr Mohammed urged the new BoT to act as the moral voice and conscience of the party, saying that it should not see their appointments as a reward for loyalty but out of a sacred trust.

“The responsibility before you is enormous – to speak truth to power, to defend justice and to ensure that PDP remains a home for all Nigerians.

“Your voices must be voices of unity, your advice must be rooted in fairness, and your actions must inspire confidence in our collective future,” he said.

In his remarks, a PDP chieftain and former Governor of old Anambra, Jim Nwobodo, appealed to the new BoT leadership to heal divisions and reach out to aggrieved members.

“Do all you can to bring about peace in our party. Many who left are willing to return if we open our doors,” he said.

The elder statesman commended Mr Wike for his performance in Abuja, urging him to channel the same energy towards rebuilding the party.

“If you put that same effort into this party, PDP will be the party to beat again,” he said.

