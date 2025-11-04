The House of Representatives on Tuesday descended into a rowdy session following heated debates that erupted during the consideration of motions of urgent public importance, forcing lawmakers to move into a closed-door meeting.

The drama began after three separate motions of urgent importance were raised during plenary, each sparking intense arguments among members across party lines.

The motions, which touched on pressing national issues, are on the recent demolition by the Lagos State Government of allegedly illegal structures at the Trade Fair Complex; attacks by armed groups on communities in Kwara State, and the possibility of mass failure if candidates are made to write the 2026 WAEC exams sing the computer-based testing.

As deliberations continued, tensions flared on the floor, with lawmakers engaging in side discussions and open confrontations that disrupted proceedings.

All three motions faced stiff opposition and were eventually stepped down for various procedural and substantive reasons.

Attempts by the Minority Whip and tDeputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu to restore order proved futile as members ignored repeated calls for decorum. The noise level rose so high that lawmakers presenting their motions could barely be heard.

The situation persisted for several minutes, prompting Mr Kalu to call for an executive (closed-door) session to allow members to resolve their disagreements privately. The House subsequently moved into the closed-door session at exactly 12:42 p.m.

As of the time of this report, members were still meeting behind closed doors to address the underlying issues that led to the disruption of proceedings.