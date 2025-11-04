The Inspector General (IG) of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has directed police operatives deployed in Anambra State for Saturday’s governorship election to be neutral while discharging their duties.

Mr Egbetokun gave the directive during a meeting with the police personnel on Monday in Awka.

He said that the neutrality of the security personnel would help to ensure a free, fair and credible poll in a secure environment.

“The Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies that will be taking part in the management of the election security are apolitical institutions.

“Therefore, we must be neutral and without bias.

“Our allegiance is not to any political party, candidate or ideology, but solely to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Therefore, the force shall remain neutral and yet assertive, civil and yet firm, professional and yet unyielding in the discharge of our duties during the process,” he said.

The IG, represented by the Head, Intelligence Bureau, Force Headquarters, and Deputy IG Ben Okolo, stated that the force had activated a zero-tolerance enforcement protocol to ensure compliance with the Electoral Act 2022 and other related laws.

According to him, our professionalism would be matched with decisiveness and restraint by precision.

He stated that electoral violations would be treated as a breach of national security, rather than mere political misconduct.

“Offences such as ballot snatching, vote buying, thuggery or vote intimidation are felonies under the Electoral Act 2022.

“Therefore, officers are under strict instructions to effect immediate arrest based on prima facie evidence and to ensure diligent prosecution,” Mr Egbetokun said.

He disclosed that the Special Cybercrime Unit was also deployed to monitor the conduct of officers and men during the exercise, to ensure professional conduct.

“You are going to be accountable for your actions as you are being monitored.

“Our mandate is to provide the enabling environment for a peaceful, fair, free and credible election, without bias.

“You are under serious scrutiny to ensure that your conduct is above board,” he said.

Mr Egbetokun was hopeful that the personnel would not disappoint the police in the course of discharging their duties.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ikioye Orutugu, assured the IG and residents of Anambra of a safe and credible poll.

Mr Orutugu said, “Our officers and men have been properly trained to carry out the task ahead of them in a professional manner.”

He expressed gratitude to Mr Egbetokun for deploying personnel and assets to ensure a safe and credible election in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that earlier, the IG witnessed the signing of a peace accord by the flag bearers of the 16 political parties taking part in the election.

(NAN)