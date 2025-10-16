The Senate has suspended further deliberation on the proposed amendments to the 2022 Electoral Act after a tense debate on Thursday exposed sharp divisions among lawmakers over the extent and clarity of the proposed reforms.

The decision followed concerns raised by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who faulted the lack of specificity in the draft amendment and questioned the need for what he termed an “unclear repeal” of the existing Electoral Act.

The bill, titled “A Bill for an Act to Repeal the Electoral Act No. 13, 2022 and Enact the Electoral Bill, 2025 to Regulate the Conduct of Federal, State and Area Council Elections in the Federal Capital Territory; and for Related Matters (SB. 903),” seeks to replace the 2022 Act with a new legal framework for managing elections in Nigeria.

Leading debate on the general principles of the bill, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Electoral Matters, Simon Lalong (APC, Plateau South), explained that the proposal, first introduced on 8 October, was not a mere amendment but a full-scale reform aimed at modernising the nation’s electoral system.

Mr Lalong, a former governor of Plateau State, argued that the 2023 general elections had revealed significant gaps in Nigeria’s democratic process despite the gains recorded under the 2022 law.

According to him, Nigerians expect a “future-facing electoral law” that would address persistent challenges such as delayed election funding, controversies over voter registers, ambiguities in result transmission, and weak enforcement of electoral offences.

“The 2023 elections tested our democracy in profound ways,” he said. “Nigerians expect not patchwork corrections but a holistic framework that restores faith in the process.”

He noted that the proposed legislation seeks to enhance transparency, efficiency, and fairness in elections, ensure equal participation of political parties, and strengthen the independence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Mr Lalong outlined several key innovations in the bill, including early release of INEC funds, tenure protection for Resident Electoral Commissioners, continuous voter registration, introduction of digital result registers and QR-coded voter identification, and improved procedures for electronic transmission of results.

The bill also prescribes stricter timelines for party primaries, clearer rules on candidate nominations, higher disclosure standards for campaign funding, and tougher penalties for electoral offences such as vote buying and falsification of results.

“This Bill is not just about election day, it is about strengthening the foundation of our democracy,” Mr Lalong said. “If we get it right, we restore public trust and empower INEC to function without interference. If we falter, we risk perpetuating a cycle of contested elections and declining voter confidence.”

Akpabio raises objections

The debate turned contentious when Titus Zam (APC, Benue North East) moved that the bill be read a second time.

Mr Akpabio interjected, demanding clarity on which provisions of the 2022 Act were being repealed and what specific amendments were being introduced.

He questioned the committee’s presentation, saying senators must understand “the nitty-gritty” of the proposals before further debate could proceed.

Mr Akpabio then veered into a personal reflection on his experience during the 2019 Akwa Ibom North-West senatorial election, which he described as a case of unfair treatment.

He criticised INEC and the courts for what he called the selective application of the law.

“The returning officer, Professor Peter Ogban, who served for 34 years, was wrongly sentenced to three years in prison instead of those truly responsible for the electoral infractions,” he said.

“If he was helping me, how come my votes were the ones affected?” Mr Akpabio queried.

He further lamented the long duration of Nigeria’s electioneering cycle, saying prolonged campaigns and transition delays negatively affect governance and reduce the effective tenure of elected officials.

“We must look at how to balance between our electoral calendar and efficient governance,” he added.

Bill stood down for further clarification

Following Mr Akpabio’s objection, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central) moved that further consideration of the bill be suspended pending a detailed report from the Committee on Electoral Matters.

The motion was unanimously adopted by the chamber.

As a result, legislative action on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, 2025, which, among other proposals, recommends conducting the 2027 presidential and governorship elections in November 2026, has been temporarily halted.

Mr Akpabio ruled that the bill would not return to the floor until senators are adequately briefed on the proposed changes and their implications for Nigeria’s electoral process.

Recall that the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Electoral Matters had, earlier in the week, held a joint public hearing on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, 2025.

The one-day session, chaired by Mr Lalong, provided a platform for lawmakers, civil society groups, political parties, and legal experts to make submissions on key reforms ahead of the 2027 general elections.

At the hearing, both chambers of the National Assembly advocated moving the presidential and governorship elections from February or March of the election year to November of the preceding year.

According to the draft proposal, the change is intended to allow adequate time for transition planning, budget preparation, and resolution of election disputes before the inauguration of new administrations.

By calculation, 185 days before 29 May 2027 falls around November 2026, implying that both the presidential and governorship polls for the 2027 cycle would be conducted in that month.

Stakeholders at the hearing also canvassed statutory recognition of electronic collation and transmission of results, diaspora voting, stronger internal party democracy, and the establishment of an Electoral Offences Commission to investigate and prosecute election-related crimes.

Broader electoral reforms

The proposed Electoral Bill also aims to harmonise election timelines, strengthen INEC’s autonomy, and impose tighter controls on campaign financing and political donations.

It provides for digital result management, continuous voter registration, and improved logistics for better election-day performance.

Several civil society groups present at the hearing urged lawmakers to ensure that the new law closes existing loopholes, enhances transparency, and reduces post-election litigation.

However, with Thursday’s decision to stand down the bill, consideration of these far-reaching reforms will remain on hold until the Senate Committee on Electoral Matters submits a detailed report outlining each proposed change and its likely impact on the 2027 polls.