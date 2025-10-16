The Senate has commenced the screening and confirmation process for the new Chairperson of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Joash Amupitan.

The exercise began at about 12:40 p.m. after the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, moved a motion to admit the nominee into the chamber in line with the Senate’s standing rules.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, is presiding over the session at the committee of the Whole.

Mr Amupitan, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), arrived at the chamber in the company of senior officials of the electoral commission and family members.

President Bola Tinubu had, on Tuesday, written to the Senate seeking the confirmation of Mr Amupitan’s appointment as INEC chairperson, in accordance with the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution.

The senate president read the letter during plenary and referred the request to the Committee of the Whole for consideration.

In line with parliamentary practice, nominees for such high positions are invited to the front of the chamber to mount the podium, after which the presiding officer invites them to address the lawmakers based on the details contained in their curriculum vitae.

During the screening, senators are expected to question Mr Amupitan on the innovations he plans to introduce to strengthen Nigeria’s electoral system. His academic qualifications, professional experience, and age will also be examined.