Israel and Hamas, on Wednesday, agreed to the first phase of the US draft peace deal for Gaza: a ceasefire and the exchange of hostages.

US President Trump first announced this on Truth Social, stating that both sides have signed the deal, and implementation would soon begin.

“This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace,” he wrote.

Shortly after, Qatar, a key mediator in the ceasefire talks, confirmed the development, stating that the countries have reached the terms and mechanisms for adopting the first phase of the plan.

The Gaza ceasefire agreement is expected to eventually lead to the end of the 2 years long war, with the release of Palestinian prisoners and the entry of aid to Gaza.

Israel and Hamas have also confirmed accepting a deal which Mr Trump’s administration earlier put forward amidst rising calls for an end to the war and the creation of a two-state solution.

The Israeli President, Isaac Herzog, stated that the peace plan brings “unimaginable relief” to Israelis, to families “who have not closed their eyes for 733 days.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the deal was “a great day for Israel.”

He promised to “convene the Israeli government tomorrow in order to approve the agreement, and return all our dear hostages home.”

Meanwhile, Hamas declared it has concluded an “agreement stipulating an end to the war on Gaza, the occupation’s withdrawal from it, the entry of aid, and a prisoner exchange”.

The 20-point plan

CNN reports that news of the agreement was met with celebration by both Palestinians and Israelis. However, some residents expressed concerns about the possibility that the ceasefire might fall through, as it has in the past.

The ceasefire agreement reached earlier in the year fell through after two months, after Israel violated the agreement by launching an attack on Gaza.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the renewed attack led to the death of at least 404 Palestinians and injured 562 others.

The US presented the 20-point peace proposal, which ushered in the new agreement, last week.

The plan was drafted with input from European partners and several Arab and Muslim nations, including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Pakistan.

It dictates that after the plan is accepted, Gaza will be a deradicalised, terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbours.

Gaza will be redeveloped for the benefit of the people of Gaza, who have suffered in the war.

After all hostages are returned, Hamas members who commit to peaceful co-existence and to decommission their weapons will be given amnesty.

Members of Hamas who wish to leave Gaza will be provided safe passage to receiving countries.

Also, upon acceptance by both Israel and Hamas, full aid will be immediately sent into the Gaza Strip.

How World leaders react

Meanwhile, World leaders have also welcomed the news that Hamas and Israel accepted Mr Trump’s peace proposal.

The UN Secretary General António Guterres described the agreement as a “momentous opportunity” to end the occupation of Gaza.

He stated that the deal is a pathway to recognising Palestinian rights to self-determination and a two-state solution.

He also stated that the UN will support the “full implementation” of the deal, increase its delivery of humanitarian aid and advance its reconstruction efforts in Gaza.

“I urge all concerned to abide fully by the terms of the agreement. All hostages must be released in a dignified manner. A permanent ceasefire must be secured.

“The fighting must stop once & for all. Immediate & unimpeded entry of humanitarian supplies & essential commercial materials into Gaza must be ensured. The suffering must end,” he said.

Similarly, the UN under-secretary general of humanitarian affairs, Tom Fletcher, also said, “Great news. Let’s get the hostages out and surge aid in – fast.”

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the deal has created a moment of “profound relief that will be felt around the world”.

He urged commitments to the deal from all parties to end the war and build lasting peace.

“I am grateful for the tireless diplomatic efforts of Egypt, Qatar, Türkiye and the United States, supported by our regional partners, in securing this crucial first step.

“This agreement must now be implemented in full, without delay, and accompanied by the immediate lifting of all restrictions on life-saving humanitarian aid to Gaza.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, “After more than two years of conflict, hostages held and a devastating loss of civilian life, this is a much needed step towards peace.”

“We urge all parties to respect the terms of the plan,” he added.

President of the European Union, Antonio Costa, also said, Implementation of the deal paves the way for the long-awaited release of all Israeli hostages, a ceasefire in Gaza, and an end to the severe humanitarian crisis on the ground.”

The Canadian Prime Minister, Mark Carney, praised Mr Trump for his “essential leadership” that has led to the end of the conflict, as well as Qatar, Turkey, and Egypt for their “tireless work to support the negotiations.”

“I am relieved that the hostages will soon be reunited with their families,” he said.