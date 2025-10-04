The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said 16 officers are facing military justice for alĺeged indiscipline and breach of service regulations.

Director of Defence Information, Tukur Gusau, a brigadier general, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

He did not however, listed their names.

Mr Gusau said investigations revealed that their grievances stemmed largely from perceived career stagnation caused by repeated failure in promotion examinations, among other issues.

He explained that some of the apprehended officers had been under jurisdiction for various offences, either awaiting or undergoing trial.

He further stated that their conduct was deemed incompatible with the standards of military service.

Mr Tukur said upon the completion of the investigation, those indicted would face full military disciplinary process in line with established procedures.

“Upon completion of investigation indicted officers will face the full military disciplinary process in accordance with established procedures to ensure accountability and preserve professionalism within the Armed Forces,” he said.

Below is the full statement:

PRESS STATEMENT

SIXTEEN OFFICERS TO FACE MILITARY JUSTICE FOR INDISCIPLINE, BREACHE OF SERVICE REGULATIONS

The Armed Forces of Nigeria wishes to inform the public that a routine military exercise has resulted in the arrest of sixteen officers over issues of indiscipline and breach of service regulations.

Investigations have revealed that their grievances stemmed largely from perceived career stagnation caused by repeated failure in promotion examinations, among other issues.

Some of the apprehended officers had been under jurisdiction for various offences, either awaiting or undergoing trial. Their conduct was deemed incompatible with the standards of military service.

Upon completion of investigation indicted officers will face the full military disciplinary process in accordance with established procedures to ensure accountability and preserve professionalism within the Armed Forces.

The Armed Forces wishes to assure the general public that these actions are strictly disciplinary in nature and part of routine efforts to maintain order, discipline, and loyalty within the ranks.

The Armed Forces will not tolerate behaviour that undermines the integrity of the institution or threatens its constitutional role under democratic authority. The Armed Forces of Nigeria remains fully committed to its constitutional responsibilities and will remain professional at all times.

Signed:

TUKUR GUSAU

Brigadier General

Director Defence Information

4 October 2025