Military officers, traditional rulers culpable in Zamfara banditry attacks- Report

Tukur Buratai and the troops.
Tukur Buratai and the troops.

A committee set up by the governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, on Friday submitted a report indicting top military officers and traditional rulers as responsible for banditry in the state.

Zamfara is one of the states rocked by insecurity in recent months with cases of banditry and kidnap-for-ransom rampant.

The state government recently opened up a dialogue with bandits in order to stem the violence.

Indicted figures

The committee, set up in July, was headed by a former police Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Abubakar.

It was meant to find a solution to the insecurity rocking the state. The report recommended the dismissal of some military officers and dethroning of the traditional rulers involved.

Mr Abubakar informed the governor that ”five emirs, 33 district heads and several village heads were confirmed to be complicit in the banditry activities which has lasted for about a decade”.

The committee also indicted 10 military officers as well as police and civilians as ”supporting the bandits who have killed hundreds of innocent persons, burnt villages, destroyed farmlands, foodstuff and livestock”.

In his remarks, the governor assured that the report and recommendations of the committee would be implemented ”without fear or favour”

“I will not be influenced by personal relationship, sectional, geographical, religious and ethnic interests especially the recommendations that touch on sanctions and disciplinary measures,” the governor said.

He added that those indicted who cannot be sanction because they are ”beyond his constitutional powers” would be transferred to federal government for further disciplinary action.

Advertisement

nlng Campaign AD

When contacted, the army spokesperson, Operation Hadarin Daji in Zamfara, Oni Orisan, said he cannot comment on the report ”because he’s yet to have the details”.

Governor’s appeal

Meanwhile, Mr Matawalle said he will meet with President Muhammadu Buhari to seek his assistance towards the launching of N50 billion ‘Orphans and Widows Foundation’ to alleviate the sufferings of the 4,483 widows ”whose husbands were killed as a result of armed banditry”.

“If the foundation is actualised and launched in the first quarter of year 2020, the foundation and its proceeds will be insulated from the bureaucracy of the government but entrusted to a board of trustees whose members shall be honest and credible Nigerians with impeccable character,” he said.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.