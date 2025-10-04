The Lagos State Government has shut down the Itedo Market in Lekki indefinitely for repeated environmental violations and illegal roadside trading.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, announced the closure on Saturday in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“This morning, we took decisive action at Itedo Market, Lekki, which has now been shut down indefinitely due to repeated environmental violations and illegal roadside trading,” Mr Wahab said.

“Five individuals have been arrested for flouting state laws, and three Black Marias have been stationed at the location to deter further illegal activity and maintain order.

“Lagos will not tolerate disregard for environmental regulations or unauthorised street trading. Our commitment to restoring sanity, ensuring public safety, and upholding the rule of law remains unwavering.”

The move comes amid growing environmental and safety concerns across Lagos Island, where residents say poor sanitation and waste management have worsened.

A PREMIUM TIMES check recently found that Styrofoam litter, open manholes, and open defecation continue to plague major streets despite the state’s ban on single-use plastics, including takeaway packs, nylon bags, cups, bottles, and food wrappers.

In areas such as Broad Street, Itafaji, and Adeniji Adele, non-biodegradable waste clogs gutters and waterways, raising fears of flooding as the rainy season peaks.

On Tuesday, this newspaper observed residents along Ibraimoh-Igbo Street in Itafaji openly defecating and dumping food waste into shallow gutters.

The Lagos State Government began full enforcement of its single-use plastics ban in July, warning that shops or outlets caught selling or storing prohibited materials risk being sealed and prosecuted.

Mr Wahab had earlier said the policy was designed to curb pollution, reduce blocked drains, and promote sustainable packaging jobs.

frustration over poor sanitation and urban safety. Residents are urging the government to intensify enforcement of environmental laws, clear blocked drains, and urgently repair open manholes across the city.

PREMIUM TIMES reached out to both Mr Wahab and the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) for further comment. As of press time, neither office had responded.