The management of the National Assembly has unsealed the office of Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who was suspended for six months over alleged misconduct and for defying the Senate’s sitting arrangement during a plenary session.

Her office, located in Suite 2.05 of the Senate Wing, was reopened on Tuesday morning by Alabi Adedeji, deputy diector of the Sergeant-at-Arms.

A video that has since gone viral captured the moment Mr Adedeji unsealed the office.

“Unsealed senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s office. I, Alabi Adedeji, Deputy Director Sergeant-at-Arms at arms hereby unsealed the office,” Mr Adedeji said in the video.

Sources within the office of the Sergeant-at-Arms confirmed that the action followed a directive from the National Assembly management after a meeting with presiding and principal officers of the Senate.

The Sergeant-at-Arms, the parliamentary security unit, is responsible for safeguarding the National Assembly complex, its occupants, and materials within it.

Another insider, who requested anonymity, told PREMIUM TIMES that the unsealing was likely intended to ease pressure on the National Assembly’s management over the controversy surrounding Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension and possible resumption.

It is unclear whether the senator will be allowed to fully resume duties in her office, or if the unsealing was merely a symbolic gesture to grant her and her aides access to the office without entry into the Senate chamber.

Earlier on Tuesday, lawmakers extended their annual recess by two weeks, pushing the resumption of plenary to 7 October instead of 23 September. Before the extension, many had anticipated heated drama at the National Assembly over the suspended senator’s return.

Although Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan has completed her six-month suspension, the matter remains in court. She has insisted on resuming legislative duties, but the National Assembly management has maintained that she could not return while the case is pending.

In a letter dated 4 September, Acting Clerk to the National Assembly at the time, Yahaya Danzaria, said the senator could not resume until the litigation was concluded or the Senate revisited the matter. In response, her lawyer, Michael Numa (SAN), threatened legal action against the Clerk.

The management later clarified that only the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio could approve her resumption.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has warned it may mobilise nationwide protests if she is denied access to her office.

With legal threats from Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan and pressure from organised labour, the Senate faces mounting tension over how the matter will ultimately be resolved.