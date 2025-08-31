When Kun Khalifat FC walked out at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium last Sunday to face Rangers International, it wasn’t just another fixture on the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) calendar; it was history. For the first time, Kun Khalifat FC, a club that began its journey in the Nationwide League One Division Two (NLO 2), was playing at the pinnacle of Nigerian football.

At the centre of this remarkable rise is Coach Obinna Uzoho Elvis, a man whose tactical philosophy and unshakable belief powered Kun Khalifat’s climb. Known to friends and fans as the “Black Guardiola,” he has crafted a brand of football built on ball retention and resilience, an identity that already turned heads in their opening-day 1–1 draw with Rangers.

In this exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Coach Obinna reflected on his journey, the philosophy behind Kun Khalifat’s success, and why he says his newly promoted side is in the NPFL to “make a statement.”

Excerpts…

PT: Coach, Kun Khalifat’s rise feels almost like a football fairy tale, from NLO 2 to the NPFL in just a few years. Did you ever imagine sitting here today as a top-flight coach?

Coach Obinna: The journey of Kun Khalifat FC is no fairytale; it’s a testament to a dream heading in the right direction. I’ve been on this path before, having started with Papilo FC from the lowest league. For every season, I meticulously set out my goals and plans.

PT: Building from grassroots football is never easy. What identity has carried this club through the lower leagues to this historic moment?

Coach Obinna: Building a team from the grassroots is a tough job, and getting the players to buy into my philosophy is another significant challenge. That’s where the nickname “Black Guardiola” came from. I did my best to instil a mentality of ball retention, which has served us well.

PT: What sacrifices and turning points defined that journey through the divisions?

Coach Obinna: My biggest sacrifice and the turning point in my journey through the divisions was a harsh reality check. This experience allowed me to develop every player I worked with into a formidable competitor, instilling in them a belief in my philosophy without sentimentality.

PT: Last season’s promotion campaign was historic. What made the difference when it mattered most?

Coach Obinna: Believing in ourselves is what makes the historic difference when it matters most. It wasn’t an easy journey, but we crowned it all with discipline.

PT: Then came your first-ever NPFL match, away to Rangers International, one of the league’s giants. How special was that occasion for you and the players?

Coach Obinna: My first game against Rangers was a true test. It was a dream come true for me and the boys. We started the game with some anxiety, but as the match progressed, we grew stronger. We gave a good account of ourselves, and I was happy with the result. I also received a congratulatory message from my friend, Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu, one of the elite coaches who wanted me to join them.

PT: Getting a point on debut is huge. Beyond the result, what impressed you most about your team’s performance?

Coach Obinna: My boys showed a lot of resilience; they guarded our goal post with all their strength.

PT: Do you believe this squad has the mentality not just to survive but to compete in the NPFL?

Coach Obinna: I have a better team now than our NNL team, and I am waiting for them to blend with strong cohesion. We are out to make a statement.

PT: Many new clubs set modest targets like survival. For Kun Khalifat, is staying up enough?

Coach Obinna: Staying in the league, I’d say, is okay for us, but like I said, we’re here to make a statement.

PT: The NPFL brings financial, logistical, and competitive pressures. How is the club preparing to handle those demands?

Coach Obinna: Can’t say anything on this.

PT: What kind of footballing identity do you want Kun Khalifat to be known for?

Coach Obinna: The Tiki Taka style of football with high pressure.

PT: What does this debut mean to the fans who have followed you since the grassroots days?

Coach Obinna: A lot, our fan base is the best. I’ve never seen fans like ours; they’ve always been there for us, cheering us on to victory.

PT: Do you see Kun Khalifat’s rise as an inspiration for other small, privately owned clubs across Nigeria?

Coach Obinna: Yes.

PT: Finally, on a personal level, after guiding this club from the bottom tiers to the NPFL, what does this achievement mean to you?

Coach Obinna: Dream coming through.