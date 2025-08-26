Panic gripped passengers on Tuesday after a Kaduna-bound train from Abuja derailed, sending several coaches tumbling off the track.

Some of the train’s passengers discussed their experiences in a video seen by PREMIUM TIMES.

Though details of the incident are still sketchy, emergency teams and security personnel swiftly moved to the scene to assist survivors.

“We just heard a loud screech, then suddenly everything shook. People were screaming as the coaches lifted and fell on their sides,” a passenger told PREMIUM TIMES.

Confirming the incident, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) said the train derailed at about 11:09 a.m. at KM 49, between Kubwa and Asham stations.

“NRC confirms a train derailment involving its Kaduna bound AKTS train service,” read a statement signed by its managing director, Kayode Opeifa. “Emergency rescue, medical personnel, and nearby hospitals have already been mobilised. Full compliment of security is already on ground as efforts are ongoing to move all passengers back to Abuja safely.”

Another passenger, who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES, and was travelling with her two children, said the experience was terrifying.

“Everyone thought the train would somersault completely. We thank God for life,” the passenger said.

The NRC has appealed for patience as rescue operations continue.

More details will be provided in subsequent reports.