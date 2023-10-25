Fuji maestro Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, aka KWAM 1, has taken a guest on a tour of his famed membership-only resort, The Mayegun Royal Resort.

Situated in the historical and culturally relevant Ijebu Ode, one of the nerve centres of Ogun State, the sprawling complex houses at least five buildings, a mega swimming pool, a bar and several lounges for people according to their taste.

It also boasts a spa, a casino, a standard swimming pool, a salon, mammogram machines, an MRI machine and other health and wellness features operated by professionals.

The Mayegun

During the tour, KWAM 1 explained that the resort is not open to the general public. He said that membership starts from N25m to as much as N40m.

The fees cover accommodation, food, and access to the facilities paid for.

“We have different lounges for people. We have beautiful machines that can deal with issues. What I run here is not open to the general public. We do membership only. Strictly membership,” he said.

Loosely translated, Mayegun means someone who acts as a peace ambassador.

It explains the musician’s drive to provide a serene environment for his guests.

Also, the absence of a social media presence for the resort further suggests that the management is intentional about privacy.

Membership

Membership in The Mayegun Royal Resort comes in three categories.

The Swiming Pool Area Membership gives guests access to swimming pool areas only.

Those in this category can access the resort monthly with a five-day maximum stay.

Class B grants guests access to all health and other state-of-the-art facilities, a private lounge in the resort, and a maximum of five days of monthly access to a luxurious room.

It also offers complimentary food and drinks, free pick up and drop off from a maximum distance of 120km, like Lagos or Ibadan, and a monthly appointment with a doctor within the five-day maximum stay.

The Class A (Premium) category gives patrons exclusive access to the penthouse, health facility, and all other state-of-the-art facilities and everything in the Class B membership.

Royalty

In January 2020, the Fuji musician was named the Mayegun of Yoruba land, the first person to hold the title.

The late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, installed the musician in a ceremony at his palace in Oyo town, in Oyo State.

In July, he was conferred with the chieftaincy title of ‘Olori Omo Oba’ at this year’s Ojude Oba festival in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

The First City Monument Bank founder, Subomi Balogun, who died on 18 May, last held the title.

The title was passed onto the Fuji musician by the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, a first-class Oba in Yorubaland.

