Nigerian soldiers participating in the military’s Operation Hadin Kai have killed 19 insurgents while foiling attacks on some communities in Borno State.

According to a local media outlet, 17 insurgents were killed in the Madagali area of the Gwoza and Kaga local government areas, while at least two others were killed in Monguno.

A senior Quiad commander, Ibn Khalid, and their cameraman were among those killed as they tried to enter the Monguno Local Government Area.

An undisclosed number of them were also wounded as the battle scene was marked by bloodstains after the terrorists retreated.

Items recovered from the insurgents include a large quantity of 7.62 millimetre special ammunition, 1 PKT belt, 1 AK-47 rifle magazine, a Rocket-Propelled Grenade and sundry items.

The insurgents were on their way to attack some communities in Madagali and Kaga when they came under fire by troops conducting clearance operations around the Sambisa Forest.

Several logistic items and motorcycles were captured from the terrorists by the troops.

The Nigerian Army confirmed the clashes in a statement by the Defence Headquarters on Facebook.

It said the troops foiled attacks on Bama and Konduga local government areas.

It added that seven suspected logistics suppliers were also arrested in the communities between Adamawa and Borno states.

“Notable arrests included a suspect with unauthorised Starlink equipment and another with large quantities of hard drugs. Arms, IED materials, and communication gear were also recovered.

“Additionally, 10 family members of terrorists surrendered in Bama LGA, while a major interception on 22 July led to the seizure of high-tech equipment and supplies en route to Gamboru.

“The Chief of Army Staff praised the troops’ bravery and reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to defeating terrorism and restoring peace across the region,” said the military in the statement.