Former presidential media aide, Garba Shehu , has revealed how late former President Muhammadu Buhari turned down luxury gifts, including a private aircraft from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during his presidency.

Mr Shehu, who was Mr Buhari’s spokesperson throughout his eight years at the Aso Rock Villa, spoke on the Inside Sources programme of Laolu Akande on Channels Television on Friday.

He said the late president politely turned down the offer, saying he would not be able to maintain a private jet after leaving office.

Mr Shehu said the private jet gift was offered by the Emir of Abu Dhabi during Mr Buhari’s official visit to Abu Dhabi in 2016.

“When we went to the United Arab Emirates in 2016, and in Abu Dhabi, which is the capital, the Emir of Abu Dhabi actually asked the president which aircraft did he want? He offered him an aircraft.

“The president said, if it is for my country I will accept. But the emir said, ‘No, it’s for you personally, so that you can use after you leave office.”’

“I don’t need an aircraft when I leave office. In any case, I can’t maintain it.’ And that ended the story,” Mr Shehu stated.

Mr Shehu described the moments as evidence of late Mr Buhari’s steadfast integrity.

Also, he recalled how a Nigerian fashion designer offered him a customised diamond wristwatch bearing the president’s image. However, he said Mr Buhari also rejected the gift while encouraging the designer.

He said the diamond-studded wristwatch gift was from a Nigerian designer based in the UAE.

“The guy, fascinated by President Muhammadu Buhari, crafted this wristwatch studded with diamonds. customised, with the picture of the president embossed on it. And he brought it. However, Buhari flatly rejected the gift.

“The president looked at it, and he said, ‘Diamond wristwatch? I can’t wear this. Please tell this young Nigerian that he’s doing well for himself. He’s also a good ambassador of the country. We’ll continue to encourage him, let him please continue to promote the image, the name of this country in his trade. But the wristwatch, take it back to him. I can’t use it,” Mr Shehu disclosed on the TV programme.

Mr Buhari died on 13 July at 82 in a London hospital. His remains were laid to rest in his residence in Daura, Katsina State two days later.