The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has argued that his joining the opposition coalition under the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) does not amount to anti-party.

Mr Obi, who recently declared his 2027 presidential ambition, spoke on Sunday night when he appeared as a guest on Channels TV’s Sunday Politics.

Coalition

The 2023 presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has been rooting for a coalition of political parties and individuals to challenge President Bola Tinubu in 2027 general elections.

On Wednesday, the National Opposition Coalition Group adopted ADC as its platform for the 2027 general election.

Mr Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, was part of the coalition and has since given reason for joining it.

The Julius Abure-led faction of the LP subsequently asked Mr Obi to resign from the LP within 48 hours having joined the coalition, although the Nenadi Usman-led faction of the party had backed the former governor.

Not anti-party activity

Mr Obi, during the TV programme, stressed that he would work with the coalition group to unseat President Tinubu in 2027.

“Today, I am a Labour Party member. I remain in the Labour Party. But we have all agreed to work in a coalition for the 2027 election, and for that, we have adopted ADC. Going on, other parties, other individuals are going to still come in,” Mr Obi said during the TV programme.

“We want better governance for this country. We want to see a more competent government with capacity and character.”

Seun Okinbaloye, the programme anchor, asked the former governor if his joining the ADC coalition was not an anti-party given that he is still a member of the LP.

“No, there is no anti-party. Remember, we (the coalition group) said (the coalition) is for 2027. We are not in 2027. We are in 2025. It’s clear. We’ve adopted it for 2027,” he responded.

“So, if I say I am going to be part of your dinner in the evening, that doesn’t mean I should abandon my breakfast and lunch. So, I am not abandoning the Labour Party yet.”

