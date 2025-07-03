The Julius Abure faction of the Labour Party has given the party’s former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, 48 hours within which to formally resign his membership of the party.
The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, told journalists in Abuja on Thursday that the ultimatum was sequel to Mr Obi’s involvement in the ongoing coalition arrangement by some prominent opposition figures.
Mr Ifoh, who said that the party was not interested in joining any coalition arrangement, described members of the coalition as a group of power mongers whose only interest was self and not the people.
According to him, the oft-mouthed ‘A New Nigeria is Possible’ is a ruse and it cannot be achieved without selfless leaders.
He said that all those who had mismanaged Nigeria over the years were the ones in the coalition arrangement, insisting that desperate politicians can’t birth a new Nigeria.
“We are aware of several nocturnal meetings between Obi and some of our members, lobbying them to join him in his new party. We’re also aware that a number of them have refused to defect with him.
“Labour Party has consistently said it is not part of the coalition and, therefore, any of our members who is part of the coalition is given within 48 hours to formally resign his membership of the party.
“Labour Party is not available for people with dual agendas, people with deceptive persona. The party will not avail itself to individuals who have one leg in one party and another leg elsewhere.
“Nearly 70 per cent of the Nigerian population are youths; the new Nigeria that the youth are dreaming of is not what can be realised from what we are seeing in the coalition,” he said.
READ ALSO: Nigerian military kills notorious terrorists, arrests 1,191 others – DHQ
Mr Ifoh described those in the coalition arrangement as opportunistic politicians who were only interested in re-launching themselves into a circle of power and desperate to continue holding on to power.
“The new Nigeria of our dream can only be realised through Labour Party and the party is willing to lead Nigerians along that trajectory.
“I, therefore, urge all members of the party to remain loyal and keep the party structure intact ahead of future elections,” he said.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999