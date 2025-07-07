The Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JED) has condemned the brutal attack on its staff by mobile police officers in Makurdi over disconnection.

The firm’s Head of Corporate Services, Adakole Elijah, in a statement on Sunday, said police officers stormed the company’s office in Makurdi and assaulted a security guard.

Mr Elijah said that the police action was a result of the disconnection of the electricity supply to the mobile barracks due to non-payment of bills amounting to N112.4 million.

“The police officers stormed the office in a commando style and descended on the security guard on duty, Mr Hassan Ademu.

“The security guard was beaten to stupor and had his head broken,” he said.

Mr Elijah said that the management of JED would write a protest letter to the Inspector-General of Police and the Commissioner of Police in the state regarding the incident.

He said that the company resolved that the mobile barracks would remain disconnected until the outstanding debt is settled.

“The management of JED expressed serious concern over the attack on its staff and has vowed to take further action to protect its employees,” he said.

(NAN)

