Troops of 17 Brigade, operating under Operation Fasan Yamma at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Kurfi in Katsina State, on Wednesday killed eight terrorists in an encounter along Kurfi-Batsari Road.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Defence Media Operations, Markus Kangye, on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Kangye, a major general, said the troops swiftly engaged the terrorists and thwarted their plans after a prolonged duel.

He said the terrorists suffered significant casualties, with recovery of five AK-47 rifles, six AK-47 magazines, and 13 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

According to him, a soldier was, however, wounded in action and evacuated to the 17 Brigade Medical Centre for treatment.

“The situation remains calm, while troops’ morale and fighting efficiency remain high.

“The Defence Headquarters commends the bravery and professionalism of the troops involved in the operation.

“We reassure Nigerians of our continued efforts to ensure the safety and security of our citizens,” he said.

(NAN)

