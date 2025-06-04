A month after the Nigerian military dislodged and killed many of its members in Kwara State, a new terror group, Mahmuda, has resurfaced, attacking civilians and destroying local infrastructure and farms.

Multiple sources told PREMIUM TIMES that the terrorists on Tuesday killed two people and three the following day in Duruma Karonzi village of Baruten LGA.

Gory pictures of the bodies were shared with this newspaper.

“During their attack on Wednesday afternoon, they also burnt a wooden bridge linking Kaiama town to Duruma Karonzi,” a resident of Baruten town said. “They have also been setting farms on fire for two weeks.”

Another resident of Kaiama corroborated this, believing that the bridge was razed “to disrupt reinforcements from Kemanji.”

Kemanji is a village in Kaiama LGA where more than 50 operatives of joint forces, including vigilantes and soldiers, have been deployed following a violent attack by the Mahmuda group in April.

The Mahmuda terrorists

Hiding in the lush forest of Kainji National Park straddling Kwara and Niger States, these terrorists have been exploiting locals, killing and abducting.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

READ ALSO: Kwara Gov Abdulrazaq mourns as 37 die in boat crash

Their operations have left tales of horror in places like Babana and Luma in Niger State. In Kwara, the situation is more worrisome in rural communities—Baabete, Kemanji, Nanu and Tenebo, among others.

The terrorists have killed more than 15 people in Kwara this year.

Some suspected informants of the group were arrested in two different military operations. However, sources said some of them have been released.

The police and the military have not issued statements about the latest incidents.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

