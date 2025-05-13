The Nigerian police have announced the arrest and arraignment of two high-profile suspects — Robert Harms, a Canadian man, and Okeke Njaka, a Nigerian woman — involved in transnational financial crimes and cyber-related offences.

They were arrested in separate operations, according to a statement issued by the police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

Mr Adejobi said the Police INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB) in Abuja made the arrests.

Mr Harms was apprehended on 7 February at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, while attempting to “flee to Canada.”

The police said the Canadian was arrested in connection with a fraudulent investment scheme targeting Tepison Enterprises, a company based in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State.

According to police investigations, Mr Harms was introduced to the company in June 2023 through a Polaris Bank account officer and convinced the firm to invest $210,000 in a purported Waste-to-Energy project in Canada. He then promised a return of $30,000 within four weeks, “which never materialised.”

“The investigation revealed that Harms fabricated a fraudulent Project Bridge Loan Agreement and orchestrated the transfer of funds to an account in Dubai via Allah Mai Girma Bureau de Change in Abuja,” said the police spokesperson, Mr Adejobi.

It was also “confirmed” that Mr Harms had no affiliation with VDQ-NRG Systems Limited, a Canadian company he claimed to represent.

The company’s chief executive officer denied any knowledge of Mr Harms when contacted, the police added.

Following his arrest in February, the police said Mr Harms admitted to receiving the funds and breaching the agreement.

“Formal criminal charges were filed at the Federal High Court, Uyo, on April 22, 2025. Harms was arraigned on May 9, 2025, and remanded at the Uyo Custodial Centre. The case has been adjourned to May 20, 2025,” the police stated.

Re-arresting Njeki after ‘jumping bail’

The INTERPOL NCB also announced the re-arrest of Ms Njaka, noting that she had been on the run since jumping administrative bail after her initial arrest in Anambra State on 4 January. She was apprehended again on 8 May in Abuja.

Ms Njaka is wanted for a series of cybercrime-related offences, including cyberbullying, cyberstalking, obtaining money under false pretences, and criminal breach of trust, the police spokesperson said, adding investigations link her to the malicious distribution of nude photos and videos of victims via multiple social media platforms.

The case originated from a complaint filed in September 2020 by Maryam Shehu, represented by M.I. Tsav & Co. legal firm.

Ms Njaka had been declared wanted through a Special Police Gazette Bulletin issued in 2021. She is scheduled to appear before the Federal High Court on Wednesday, 13th May.

In addition to the cybercrime charges, Ms Njaka’s NGO, the Ogechi Helping Hands Foundation, is facing prosecution in connection with a N452.8 million medical assistance scam, the police announced.

She is being charged alongside Emeka Ezeogbo and Tolotolo Family Foundation at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Reiterating the police’s resolve, Mr Adejobi said, “The Nigeria Police Force under the leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, Ph.D, NPM, once again emphasises its unyielding resolve to combating all forms of transnational financial crimes.”

He also advised the public to exercise “utmost caution and due diligence before entering into high-value international agreements” and to report suspicious activities to law enforcement agencies.

