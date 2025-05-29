The Niger State Emergency Management Agency says 21 people have lost their lives following a severe rainfall that resulted in a flood disaster in Mokwa Local Government of Niger.

The Director General of the agency, Ibrahim Hussaini, disclosed this to journalists in Minna on Thursday.

He said the incident occurred during a torrential downpour on Wednesday night, causing widespread destruction.

Mr Hussaini said three people were rescued alive, a woman and her two children, and were receiving treatment for wounds and shock at Mokwa General Hospital.

He said 21 bodies have so far been recovered in the incident, while over 10 persons were still missing as the search and rescue operation continued.

He said the affected communities were Tiffin Maza and Anguwan Hausawa communities in Mokwa town.

He added that over 50 residential houses were submerged and washed away with their occupants.

He said NSEMA, in collaboration with Mokwa Local Government Area, local divers, and volunteers, were conducting search and rescue operations to rescue survivors and recover corpses.

(NAN)

